



A major new gallery exploring how engineers change the world opens at London’s Science Museum on June 23, 2023 The diversity of these key roles celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Queen Elizabeth Engineering Prize (QEPrize) The gallery showcases past winners along with some of the most exciting engineering innovations of recent years. The opening of his 2023 Laureate Engineer on February 7, 2023 marks his decade of transforming the Science Museum’s public spaces. Joining the award-winning permanent gallery is the David Sainsbury Gallery adjacent to The Technician, opening in November 2022.

In June 2023, the Science Museum will open an ambitious new gallery dedicated to world-changing engineering innovations and the diverse and fascinating people behind them.

Engineers change the world. They work creatively, sustainably, precisely and collaboratively to produce bold, groundbreaking responses to global challenges and improve the lives of billions of people. The Engineer Gallery celebrates engineering heritage and showcases some of these innovations through the global lens of the Queen Elizabeth Engineering Awards, the world’s premier awards for engineers featuring current and past winners.

At the heart of the gallery are richly illustrated signature stories of more than 60 engineers working in a wide range of industries, including agriculture, fashion, robotics and medicine, shedding light on their lives, motivations and thought processes. guess. they do it every day. These stories are divided into four distinct sections of his, highlighting the breadth of promising new work that builds on the success of his previous QEPrize winners.

Bodies explores how controlled drug delivery and surgical robots put humans and their bodies at the heart of precision engineering practices. It shows how engineers work sustainably and build lasting businesses while keeping it to a minimum. At Connections, GPS, Internet, and Web technologies represent engineering as a connected practice in which diverse teams create new global information and communication systems. The final section, ‘Create’, looks at how engineers create products, from software to suspension bridges. Their creative thinking is central to developing amazing innovations that can change the world.

Sir Ian Blatchford, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Science Museum Group said:

“Everyday life depends on the skill and creativity of our engineers. We are delighted to be working with QEPrize in bringing this wonderful new gallery to life. It’s very important to admit, we know that many of our visitors are inspired by the stories they encounter.

Lord Browne of Madingley FREng FRS, Chairman of The Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering Foundation, said:

“Engineering enables and enhances every aspect of modern life. We are honored to work with Science Museums to showcase the creativity and exhilaration of engineering innovation in such a public forum. holds the key to solving many of the global challenges facing the future, and QEPrize exists to celebrate their visionary achievements.”

Dr. Hayaatun Sillem CBE, CEO of QEPrize and the Royal Academy of Engineering, said:

2023 will be the first decade of QEPrize, which will serve to champion bold, groundbreaking engineering innovations that benefit humanity globally. Working with his global QEPrize ambassador network of early career engineers featured in this exhibition, we aim to inspire young people from all backgrounds around the world to consider his career in engineering for the future. “

Research shows that young people’s knowledge of engineering is low and what they know is often influenced by stereotypes and misinformation (Educational Pathways into Engineering, Engineering UK 2020). By connecting audiences with people like themselves who have created and pursued innovation, galleries provide a much-needed ‘way’ to a subject many feel disconnected from, and It opens people’s eyes to the possibilities that

Visitors can take a closer look at iconic objects, from the state-of-the-art CMR surgical robotic arm “Versius” to the first digital cameras to the tiny atomic clocks on which the entire GPS system relied. Notable people who invented them.

The Engineers Gallery, located on Level 1, is adjacent to Technicians: The David Sainsbury Gallery, which opened in November 2022. The fresh contemporary design of the new gallery uses carefully selected sustainable building materials, reflecting the role of engineers in building a sustainable future.

The Engineer is the latest achievement in an ambitious plan to radically transform the science museum’s public space. Over the last decade, award-winning galleries including the popular interactive children’s gallery Wonderlab: The Equinor Gallery, Mathematics designed by Zaha Hadid Architects: The Winton Gallery, Science City 1550-1800: The Linbury Gallery, and the critically acclaimed Medicine It has seen the development of one permanent gallery. : The Wellcome Galleries is the world’s largest medical gallery.

The winners of the 2023 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering will be announced on Tuesday 7 February 2023 at the Royal Academy of Engineering in London. An international panel of judges will look for groundbreaking innovations in engineering that have brought global benefits to humanity.

Engineers has been generously supported by the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (principal funder) and MathWorks (principal sponsor).

