Finding the Right Photo Editing Software





Starter tips for choosing the right image editor.

The software bundled with your computer’s operating system can perform some basic editing tasks, but the range of editing tools it offers is limited. If you’re serious about photography, you need a dedicated image editor.

what to look for

Editing applications range from simple apps to software with advanced tools and take time to learn. The best applications offer a clear and intuitive user interface with the following features:

1. Layer support Layers are separate overlays on images that can be edited independently. It is created whenever you duplicate the main image, copy a selection, or add text to the image. It can also be completely blank. Clicking one of the eye icons (circled in red) hides that layer, and a second click restores it so you can work on it.

Images with layer-based editing enabled. The foreground is selected with the quick selection tool.

Layers used for non-destructive editing can be easily undone and removed if you make a mistake. Users can create layers and experiment with edits, showing or hiding selected layers to see which edits look best. You can perform tasks such as compositing multiple images, adding text to an image, copying part of an image and pasting it to another image or to a new location in the original image. You can also apply layer styles to introduce special effects.

2. Support for common image formats, especially JPEG and TIFF files, plus the ability to convert between file formats and save copies of images in different sizes and formats. A serious photographer will also need conversion software to convert raw files captured by the camera (see Chapter 5) into his editable JPEG or TIFF format.

This screen grab shows the wide range of file formats supported by Affinity Photo, a powerful image editor for photography enthusiasts.

3. Basic editing tools for cropping and resizing images, adjustable selection tools, brushes for removing blemishes and similar artifacts, and support for sharpening and blurring adjustments. You’ll also need global level and curve adjustments to correct tone and color balance, saturation and color balance adjustments, tools for dodging and burning, and an eraser to selectively remove pixels. am.

Crop tool in ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate. It is also popular as an enthusiast editing application.

A histogram is a graph that shows the tonal balance of an image. For JPEG, the vertical axis represents the number of pixels at each tone level plotted against the horizontal axis for 256 shades ranging from pure black (0) to brightest white (255).

Each graph shows peaks for areas with more pixels and valleys for areas with relatively low pixel density. In a correctly exposed image, the vertices of the graph should be near the middle and the graph should taper off at the ends.

This screen grab of the workspace of the popular and long-lived Irfanview freeware application shows some of the features it offers, including both brightness and RGB histograms (displayed in the bottom right corner of the screen).

The RGB Histogram also provides an easy way to check your color balance before finalizing your edits. Color balance is neutral when the red, green, and blue channels all peak at the same place. If either channel peaks too far to the right or left, it indicates a color cast in the highlights or shadows, respectively. Sunset shots in particular benefit from a color balance closer to magenta and yellow to increase color richness.

find the right application

Choosing which software to use depends on how involved you are in photo editing and your budget. If you’re on a tight budget, one of the best freeware editors is GIMP. GIMP offers most of the tools found in very sophisticated applications like Photoshop.

This acronym stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program and has evolved into a very sophisticated application over the years. GIMP has broad appeal because it is available in many languages ​​as a cross-platform image editor for Windows, MacOS, and GNU/Linux operating systems.

GIMP’s user interface is highly customizable by the user. You can choose which functions to display and where to place the various subscreens in your workspace.

GIMP provides color management features and, as an open source application, is frequently updated to fix issues and add new features.

GIMP has the best support because its long development has given the community of users time to provide a support base. But if GIMP isn’t for you, it’s worth checking out other freeware applications like Darktable, Paint.net, Faststone, and Photo Pos Pro for low-cost software.

Professional photographers and advanced amateurs typically prefer Photoshop or Photoshop Lightroom, included in Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite. Both are subscription based. This means that you will be charged a monthly fee. The advantage of a subscription is that you always have the latest version of the software.

Adobe’s Photoshop is a more functional and complex application than this user interface screen grab suggests. Various adjustments can be accessed from the toolbar drop-down menu.

Lightroom is simpler than Photoshop and includes image management features that allow users to organize and store image files. However, even that can be expensive for the occasional non-professional user: Photoshop is very complex, has a steep learning curve, and many of its features are irrelevant to hobbyists. , is difficult to master.

Serifs Affinity Photo’s user interface provides all the tools a photo enthusiast needs and its user interface is simple and easy to understand.

Good amateur applications include ACDSee Photo Studio, Adobe Photoshop Elements, Affinity Photo, Corel PaintShop Pro, Luminar and Pixelmator. Trial downloads are usually offered for 30 days before purchasing the software.

The size of the downloadable file can indicate the complexity of the software that enables compression that could be installed with at least 50% more megabytes. Beware of bloatware that takes up a lot of space without giving you the right range of tools that are fully adjustable.

Be sure to try before you buy. Start with an application that offers a free 30-day trial download and decide how well it is for you. Beware of applications that ask for your credit card details before downloading a so-called free trial. Do not provide your credit card details unless you really need the software.

Excerpts from the Digital Darkroom Pocket Guide by Photo Review Technical Editor Margaret Brown.

