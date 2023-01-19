Hasbro Delays Update to Dungeons and Dragons Open Game License Due to Fanbase Rebellion





LONDON, UK – NOVEMBER 18: The game will sit under the Hasbro logo during Brand Licensing Europe at ExCel on November 18, 2021 in London, UK. Brand Licensing Europe (BLE) is dedicated to licensing and brand extension, bringing together retailers.

Hasbro rolled back a “natural one,” an automatic mistake, to convince fans that rewriting the 20-year-old open gaming license was nothing more than increasing revenue. bottom.

Wizards of the Coast (WOC), their subsidiary that owns the hit tabletop role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons, has sparked an uproar among its fanbase after leaked changes to its open game license.

In 2000, WOC released OGL 1.0. This allowed third-party creators to use WOC characters, rules, game systems and products in their creations. This symbiotic relationship led to the emergence of a cottage industry that included hit shows like Critical Role, Dimension 20, Not Another D&D Podcast, and Dungeons and Daddies: Not a BDSM Podcast. WOC for the first time in decades.

Some have called this last decade the renaissance of D&D. The lockdown due to the pandemic will only contribute to the game’s meteoric resurgence in popularity.

A week ago, the leaked OGL 1.1 was released, in large part rescinding this relationship, and among other things, some major third-party creators were granted 20-25% royalties for using their game systems and products. had to be paid to WOC.

This caused a huge backlash among the fan base, with 67,000 people signing an online petition and costing the company an estimated $400,000 in monthly revenue. A week after addressing the public outcry, Hasbro issued a statement revoking the new license.

“It is clear from the response that we have put out a 1. It has become clear that it is no longer possible to fully achieve all three goals while remaining true to our principles.” “It does not include a royalty structure,” the company said in a statement.

“You’re going to hear people say they won. And hearing your voice forced us to change our plans, so we lost. Those people are half They won – and so did we.”

The reaction to the announcement has been lukewarm among demonstrators against the company. Some point out that this is a victory, others argue that this does not change anything and that WOC is still going to change OGL. An estimated 40,000 subscriptions have been canceled as a result of the boycott, and that number is increasing daily. Anger within the fanbase only grew when recent comments from the WOC president came to light.

Wizards of the Coast president Cynthia Williams told investors on UBS’s virtual fireside chat in December. “But the brand is really not monetized well.”

D&D has skyrocketed in popularity among third-party content creators, having featured in Netflix’s hit Stranger Things, and will continue to grow in popularity with the upcoming movie D&D: Honor Among Thieves. there is no doubt. The release of OGL 1.1 has been officially postponed.

