Mercedes-Benz CLA gets a midlife facelift





Following last year’s mid-life facelift of the A-Class hatchback, the Mercedes-Benz CLA compact sedan and Shooting Brake Estate range have received a variety of smaller updates, including exterior refreshes, onboard technology upgrades and powertrain refinements.

For 2023, the CLA sedan, which Mercedes-Benz calls a ‘coup’ thanks to its sloping roofline, and the CLA Shooting Brake estate have reshaped front bumpers and radiator grille, and a slight rear Some exterior changes have been made, such as being changed. Modified diffuser.

The manufacturer has also updated the design of the aluminum wheels offered. The CLA is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, but 18-inch and 19-inch alloy wheels are also available at an additional cost.

Mercedes-Benz CLA 4-door “Coupe” Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake

Under the hood, all petrol-powered CLA models will get 48-volt mild-hybrid assist after the update, adding 14 horsepower.

Mercedes-Benz claims that this additional mild-hybrid technology will significantly improve customer comfort and experience by reducing vibration and noise in the cabin when the car is starting and cruising at high speeds.

Performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models have also been improved. A Mercedes-Benz engineer increased the voltage of the PHEV battery so that he produced 80kW. This is him an increase of 5kW or 7hp.

The charging speed of the CLAPHEV has also been reduced, allowing it to use the previous max 7kW to 11kW AC charging cable (22kW DC charging is still available).

Stepping inside, the interior changes are also minimal. A “Mercedes-AMG Performance” steering wheel comes standard, and the infotainment system now runs the latest version of the brand’s MBUX software, allowing the driver to customize the infotainment screen display his design and color.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now wireless, but if you want to plug them in, your car’s USB ports will reportedly light up and charge your phone faster.

Mercedes-Benz has yet to announce exactly when this updated model range will be available to order in the UK, nor has it announced pricing yet. will be

The Mercedes-Benz CLA has been lauded for its styling and technological prowess, but has received harsher scrutiny from the British media for not being as spacious and practical as the A-Class hatchback it is based on. It currently holds an expert rating of 69%.

