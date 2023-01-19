Instagram’s new ‘Quiet Mode’ will help you take a break from the app TechCrunch





Instagram announced today that it’s launching a new feature called ‘Quiet Mode’ to expand your choice of time management tools. This feature addresses user anxiety about leaving the app by silencing incoming notifications, automatically replying to DMs, and letting friends know they are not currently using the app by setting their status to “Quiet Mode”. is intended to reduce The company says it will encourage teens to enable the feature if they use the app late at night.

This update is one of several changes rolled out today that also include enhanced parental control tools and other tools to manage recommendations.

The launch comes as regulators and lawmakers, who have been concerned about social media’s potential harm to social media, especially teenage users, are working to keep the Instagram app from being targeted. To date, Instagram protects teenagers’ privacy, reduces contact with unwanted adults, limits ad targeting, restricts teenagers’ access to adult content, and allows parents to protect teenagers’ Instagram We’ve added several teen safety features, including other features that help you monitor and manage the use of . parental control.

Quiet Mode joins several other time management tools Instagram currently offers. This includes daily usage controls that allow users to track app usage and send alerts to themselves, tools to configure “break” reminders after individual app sessions exceed a certain amount of time. It is included. With various tools to pause, snooze and unfollow pages, groups and people, you can further reduce your engagement with addictive or unwanted content.

But the new Quiet Mode feature isn’t just about introducing tools to encourage users to take a break. Instead, it focuses on the real-world impact that comes with trying to step away from the apps you use regularly and the apps others expect you to have available.

Instagram has grown to become a popular messaging tool, especially for young people. As such, the company has released two different versions of him over the past few years: Direct and Threads, standalone communication apps. (The latter will be shut down in 2021.) Instagram split messaging after its own separate experience didn’t work out, but messaging remains a key component of the main app. For the heaviest users, that means not responding to DMs is the same as ignoring text messages.

Quiet Mode allows Instagram users to choose to take a break — to study, sleep, or otherwise unmotivate. For those who remember the days of AIM and ICQ, it’s like turning off the light for instant her messages. When you exit Quiet Mode, the app provides an overview of what you missed during your downtime to help you catch up.

Instagram says teens will be asked to enable the feature when they spend a “certain” amount of time on Instagram at night, but quiet mode will be available to all users. says that the prompt is triggered after a “short” amount of time, but doesn’t provide details on what is considered short.)

Quiet Mode will initially be available to users in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Instagram hopes to expand to more countries soon.

While Quiet Mode was the highlight of today’s news, Instagram is also rolling out some updates.

For one, we’ve added the ability for parents to see which accounts their teens have blocked when using Instagram’s built-in parental control tools. This will make it easier for the parent to talk to her teen and talk about change if needed.

Instagram allows users to[探索]It also gives you better control over what you see on the page. It’s algorithmically driven by user behavior, which doesn’t always reflect what users want to see.

In fact, just the other day there was a viral thread on Twitter about this.This is her Instagram for some people[探索]tab (in threads[発見]Tabs) are related to complaints about too much adult content being displayed. As many pointed out in replies, this tab is driven by an algorithm that shows you what you like based on your usage of the app. This means that “adult” content will only be displayed when you interact with it.someone else’s[探索]Users agree that tabs may display kittens, art, tattoos, food, fashion, and other harmless content. (This thread is also for people’s[探索]It was also an interesting glimpse of what the page would look like.

Instagram says users will now be able to hide multiple pieces of unwanted content from Explore at once.This allows me to help people whose pages are similar to what they do, but not to their actual interests.[興味なし]will prevent Instagram from showing the same type of content in other places in the app’s recommendations, such as Reels, Search, etc.

The final refinement of user recommendations is done by blocked words.

If you’ve already configured Instagram to hide comments and DMs containing certain words, emojis, or hashtags, that block will also apply to suggested posts across the app. In other words, blocking words like ‘fitness’ or ‘recipes’ will prevent you from seeing content with those words in the caption or hashtag.

This appears to be an attempt to address the problem that searches for things like “workout tips” or “healthy recipes” can easily lead users to content related to extreme diets and eating disorders. The topic was the focus of his 2021 congressional hearings on the harm to his teen’s mental health from using apps like Facebook and Instagram. US lawmakers have yet to take serious action, and Meta is looking to regulate the issue by putting control in the hands of end-her users, rather than taking responsibility for algorithmic failures. .

Quiet Mode will only launch in select markets, while other updates are rolling out globally on iOS and Android, Instagram said.

