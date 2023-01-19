Amazon Ends Charitable Donation Program AmazonSmile : NPR





Amazon.com, Inc. BHM1 Fulfillment Center in Bessemer, Alabama, before sunrise on March 29, 2021. Amazon has announced the end of its charitable giving program, AmazonSmile.Hide Patrick T. Fallon Caption for AFP via Getty Images

Amazon announced Wednesday that it will end its charitable giving program by February 20. The move to shut down AmazonSmile comes after a series of other cost-cutting measures.

Through this program, which has been in place since 2013, Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to a charity of the shopper’s choice. According to Amazon, the program has contributed more than $400 million to US charities and more than $449 million to charities worldwide.

In a letter to customers, Amazon said, “With so many eligible organizations in excess of one million worldwide, our ability to influence was often spread too thinly.

AmazonSmile’s average donation per charity in 2022 was $230 in the US, an Amazon spokesperson told NPR in an email.

However, some organizations, especially smaller ones, say their donations have helped them tremendously. Many shoppers who use AmazonSmile have also expressed their disappointment on social media, sharing the impact the program has had on the charities it supports.

Squirrelwood Equine Sanctuary, an animal sanctuary in New York’s Hudson Valley, home to more than 40 horses and other livestock, says the approximately $9,400 received from Amazon Smile “made a huge difference to us.” Tweeted.

Sanctuary executive director Beth Hyman says the organization has received thousands of dollars each quarter. That’s a relatively small amount for the overall budget, but “one animal he can feed for a year,” Hyman says. “It’s a life that depends on balance,” she added, noting that Sanctuary may not be able to support it going forward.

According to Hyman, Amazon said virtually nothing about AmazonSmile’s termination or how Amazon made the program’s success difficult because it “hidden it behind a separate URL and didn’t integrate it into the mobile app.” Did not notify.

The Court Appointed Special Advocate of Central Texas (CASA), an organization that trains volunteers to advocate for children in child welfare systems in four counties between Austin and San Antonio, is another nonprofit AmazonSmile shopper can help. It is a for-profit organization.

Eloise Hudson, the group’s communications manager, says that while CASA is a national organization, it is divided into individual local nonprofits that operate at the grassroots level and seek funding. AmazonSmile empowers people by supporting small charities, she says.

By allowing Amazon to “offer a one-time donation equal to three months’ worth of the amount earned through the program in 2022,” Amazon will continue to receive donations until the program officially ends in February. said it would help the charity transition.

After that, shoppers will still be able to support charities by purchasing items from their wish list, and the company will continue to support other programs such as affordable housing programs, food banks and disaster relief, he added. rice field.

Amazon previously announced a housing equity fund that invests in affordable housing focused on neighborhoods where its headquarters disrupted the housing market. Thing.

Earlier in January, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced 18,000 layoffs. It’s the largest in the company’s history and the largest number of job cuts at a tech company since the industry downturn that began last year.

