Google Stadia is over, a sad day for gaming





You can still use your Google Stadia controller even after the cloud gaming service has ended.

Getty Images

Google messed up.

We made so many mistakes with Stadia that the platform failed to reach its full potential. Now, like many other Google projects, Stadia is dead. It’s a real shame because it was a great cloud gaming service that was ahead of its time.

Google rushed Stadia to market before it really hit the mass market. The service includes new State Share (a feature that allows players to share their saved states with friends by sending them a link), a built-in split-screen view of squad gameplay, a way for YouTube viewers to join the action, and much more. It lacked some features promised at launch. .

It took Google about 18 months after launch to add store search functionality. Stadia definitely needed more time in the oven, but Google chose to launch it early and improve the platform over time. If the company wanted to convince skeptics, it was the wrong move.

Perhaps most importantly for many players, Stadia didn’t have a sufficiently compelling library of games at launch, or perhaps ever. Neither did Google make the decision to shut down his in-house game studio in early 2021. The company has also lost several well-known third-party games for various reasons. For too long, Google didn’t make it easy for developers to port their games to their platform.

And then there is the business model. Many resented the idea of ​​paying full price for a streaming-only game. We loved many of the titles we checked out on Stadia Pro, such as Gylt (we’re happy to use them elsewhere). But the service needed to offer more Game Pass-style buffets and games to go with it.

These were all avoidable errors. The main thing Stadia had to do was let people play games anywhere.

The Stadia Controller will live on.

Future publication by Getty Images

We rarely encountered any noticeable connectivity or latency issues with Stadia. Butter Stadia handled his Cyberpunk 2077 ending so well that the game generally ran smoothly.

Having a way to play AAA games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Control, and Destiny 2 on low-end phones and tablets and still look and work great was awesome. The YouTube integration worked well for all accounts, although I didn’t use it.

But what I love about Stadia is the dedicated community that’s built around it. Every Stadia fan I interacted with was so kind and enthusiastic about the platform. I’m glad Google did the right thing by refunding almost every Stadia purchase they made and unlocking his Bluetooth functionality in the controller. I would have been happier if the company hadn’t messed with Stadia in the first place.

I’m a big fan of cloud gaming for many reasons. For example, making games more accessible to more people. While you don’t need fancy dedicated hardware to check out many titles, the lack of robust internet access in many regions remains a real and widespread problem.

I’ve heard stories of people leaving the game for various reasons. They had young children, busy careers, and had to sell their consoles and gaming PCs years ago.

They were able to pick up and play major games while the kids were napping or while commuting. I could definitely check out Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom Eternal, Celeste, FIFA 23, or Assassins Creed Odyssey. is ready.

Of course, it’s still possible elsewhere, thanks to other cloud gaming services, Steam Decks, and more. But for all Google’s missteps, there are quite a few things that Stadia got right.

The Stadia team built something really cool, but unfortunately the platform they created is no more. Bad business decisions from upper management doomed Stadia from the start. At least the great streaming tech that Stadia runs (sorry, it did) will live on through efforts like white label versions of the service, immersive streams of games, and other Google products.

It’s a dark day for cloud gaming and gaming in general. Thank you, Stadia, and the community you fostered.

