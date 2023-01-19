



Dive Brief: Apple has launched Apple Business Connect. This is a new feature that allows businesses to customize how information is displayed across apps like Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet and Siri. To power this functionality, Apple has partnered with several listings management agencies, including Reputation, Rio SEO, Uberall, and Yext, to integrate tools into their applications, according to the company’s announcement. Business Connect launched last week and is available worldwide. The move shows that while Apple continues to ramp up its advertising capabilities in its bid for marketers, it’s also fighting to stay relevant with Google. Dive Insight:

Apple is stepping up its efforts to provide marketers with more powerful advertising capabilities. The latest additions give consumers more control over how basic information like store hours, deals, and location details are presented to consumers across the iOS platform, especially within Maps.

To use this tool, business owners must register through the Business Connect website using an existing Apple ID or creating a new ID. Once registered and verified by Apple, owners can personalize an Apple Maps place card with a photo, logo and basic information for free. Businesses can also use new tools to connect to booking, ordering and delivery services, allowing customers to transact directly from her Apple. map. A new feature called Showcase allows businesses to offer consumers offers and incentives, such as discounts on seasonal menu his items and products. This feature is available in the US and will roll out globally in the coming weeks.

Apple Maps functionality has historically lagged behind that offered by Google. The latest update could help the company catch up while providing a strong appeal to the brand. We’ve integrated it into our platform, emphasized seamless update capabilities, and made it a proven asset… lethal.

Our own research found that 84% of US consumers say they use Apple Maps to find business information. Do not visit businesses with inaccurate or missing information.

Yext says it has worked with several blue-chip brands, including McDonalds, PaneraBread, and IHG Hotels & Resorts, to test the integration prior to the official release of Business Connect. According to Yext, businesses were pleased with the data accuracy and operational efficiencies the new tool provided for enterprises with large footprints.

The integration of Yexts with the Apple Business Connect API will enable IHG Hotels & Resorts to optimize over 6,000 global hotel listings and provide guests with a more seamless and personalized hotel booking experience. & Resorts, in a statement.

The launch of Apple Business Connect coincides with the company’s recent efforts to grow its advertising business. Last fall, the company expanded its App Store revenue stream by adding features for advertisers to market themselves on the service, including ad slots within the Today tab and within individual product pages. The company is also reportedly considering advertising on Apple TV+ shows.

