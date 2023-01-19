This app allows teens to compliment each other anonymously.One expert warns it monetizes their anxiety





What The Current24:59Gas App Can Tell You About Teenage Self-Esteem and Online Verification

A hugely popular app called Gus lets teens send compliments to each other anonymously, but finding out who sent them can cost up to $8.99 a week.

One tech expert worries that this payment model is “preying on” teen anxiety.

Alexandra Samuel, Vancouver-based technology journalist and author of Work Smarter with Social Media, said:

“It’s great because it’s one of the guaranteed lasting sources of adolescent anxiety in the world, but boy, does it seem incredibly exploitative,” she said in The told Current’s Matt Galloway.

Gas is free to download, but offers in-app purchases for various subscriptions that unlock additional features. The app’s name comes from the slang phrase “gassing your friends up”, which means to boost your confidence with compliments and encouragement.

Recreated and amplified the dynamics of a high school cafeteria.And no one pays a higher price than children – tech journalist Alexandra Samuels

Teens signing up must submit their location and select a local high school. The app then presents a series of questions. For example, who are the best DJs? Who do you secretly admire? Whose smile is the one that melts your heart?

Users have a list of names to choose from among all other teens in high school who have signed up for the app, and their choices are signaled by a flame emoji.

Users can pay to find out who voted for them and prevent their name from being shared. You can also get tips by watching ads or asking your friends to sign up by sending your referral link.

Quinn Mansworth, a 15-year-old 10th grader from Toronto, downloaded the app when it was released in Canada in late November.

“I think the main reason high school students are using this app is because they need validation for training with social media,” says Mansworth.

“Even if it’s so fake and unreal, just scrolling through and being validated is so tempting,” he told The Current.

Technology writer Alexandra Samuel says the app monetizes “the social and psychological anxieties of adolescence.” The payment model (submitted by Alexandra Samuel) feels “uncomfortable” with Gas: Samuel

The app was first released in select regions of the United States last summer. Topping the download charts as it became widely available in the fall, TechCrunch reported this week that he had garnered 7.4 million installs and nearly $7 million in consumer spend since going online.

Samuel admitted that teens aren’t “particularly vulnerable” to wanting to know what people think of them or paying for that privilege. He points out that he pays a monthly fee to the aspiring social network LinkedIn to make business connections and see who views his profile.

“For Gas, I think it’s the idea of ​​preying on social anxiety in teenagers that makes me feel sick,” she said.

“Frankly, the most exorbitant part of Gas was calculating how much they could charge for it.”

The Current reached out to one of Gas’ developers, Nikita Bier, but did not hear back. Last year, he told Bloomberg that he created the app to help teens “boost their self-esteem and spread positivity.”

In the fall, the app was the subject of a hoax claiming it was being used for human trafficking, but experts say this is impossible given the app’s functionality. On Tuesday, his platform for video game messaging, Discord, announced it would acquire Gas, but did not disclose specific terms.

Samuel has reported on social media since its inception at the turn of the 20th century. She was optimistic about social media’s potential to become “a huge force for human connection, social change and growth.”

“Instead, we’ve recreated and amplified the dynamics of a high school cafeteria, and no one is still paying a higher price than high school kids,” she said.

The app became very popular with North American teens in the fall. (DisobeyArt/Shutterstock) Lead by example and talk to children

Mansworth said he started using the app to see if someone sent him a compliment and what the compliment was. However, he deleted the app after becoming “paranoid” about its content.

“I started thinking, ‘Are these fake compliments?’ Are you kidding me? ” He said.

“The longer I did it, the more I doubted it and the more stressed I became.”

See | The Impact of Social Media on Teenager Body Image: The Impact of Social Media on Teenager Body Image Beauty Standards.

Samuel said the likes, hearts and little feedback buttons on social media don’t help everyone feel safe or make connections.

“When people are voting for each other all the time, it’s the enemy of authenticity, the enemy of trust, the enemy of connection,” she said.

But despite these issues, she doesn’t think parents should try to ban their children from using social media. She also doesn’t agree to the age limit of keeping kids offline until she’s 13.

“This means we don’t feed our children to deal with social media until they reach an age when they are least likely to listen to us,” Ten.

Instead, parents can try to have an open conversation about their social media use, how to “address some of that more insidious dynamics,” Samuel said.

You can also lead by example, like setting limits for being online, putting away your phone, and not “airbrushing your life on Instagram.”

“The more you talk to your child about your struggles, the more doors open for you to share what is difficult for your child,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecurrent/gas-app-teens-high-school-1.6718229 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos