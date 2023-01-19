Dungeons & Dragons publisher plans to put the game under a Creative Commons license • TechCrunch





It looks like Dungeons & Dragons has succeeded in a death-saving throw. After weeks of backlash and outcry from fans and content creators, Wizards of the Coast — publisher of Hasbro-owned Dungeons & Dragons — released the core mechanics of the tabletop role-playing game under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license. announced that it has acquired a license for This gives the community a “worldwide, royalty-free, non-sublicensable, non-exclusive, irrevocable license” to publish and sell works based on Dungeons & Dragons.

“Overall, what we’re aiming for here is to give honest creators the same level of freedom (or more) to create really great TTRPG content for everyone. It continues to be more inclusive and relatable than ever before,” Dungeons & Dragons Executive Producer Kyle Brink wrote in a blog post.

This is a big change of heart for the gaming giant. Earlier this month, Wizards of the Coast (WoTC) sent a document containing a new Open Game License (OGL) to Dungeons & Dragons’ top content creators, asking them to sign what they called “OGL 1.1.” Some creators leaked documents in protest, exposing predatory language that stifled his community of prolific fans and disrupted some creators’ businesses. His OGL 1.1, which has now been withdrawn, requires Dungeons & Dragons creators earning over his $50,000 he must report to WoTC, and creators earning over $750,000 earn 25% of his royalties. Had to start paying for ti. These numbers may seem high, but these numbers represent gross income, not income. And because the industry for third-party Dungeons & Dragons content is so large, the impact is severe. Other creators were concerned about terms in his contract that allowed WoTC to publish his work without credit or payment.

Over 77,000 creators and fans have signed an open letter opposing these changes, with some even canceling their subscriptions to D&D Beyond, the gaming online platform. Finally, WoTC admitted that they “threw out a 1” for those unfamiliar with the TTRPG story.

“No royalty payments, financial reports, license backs, registrations, commercial or non-commercial distinctions. Content already published under OGL 1.0a will not be affected. This will always be licensed under OGL 1.0a.” What’s yours is yours,” Brink wrote in today’s blog post. You do not have to return your license to Wizards. Also, for disputes over ownership, you can sue for breach of contract and financial damages. ”

The new OGL draft (known as OGL 1.2) under Creative Commons is a significant improvement over the previous document. But some fans are concerned about the terms affecting virtual tabletops and works already licensed under his original OGL, which dates back to 2000. And of course, these products exploded during the pandemic. However, Dungeons & Dragons does not currently have his own VTT. As part of the new OGL, WoTC has drafted a completely new VTT policy.

According to VTT policy, it is fine for developers to view content from the Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook. But WoTC says he’s more cautious about content “closer to video games” than TTRPGs.

“What’s not allowed are features that don’t replicate the dining room table storytelling,” the document said. Or if VTT integrates our content into an NFT, it’s not a tabletop experience.”

As far as content published under the original OGL is concerned, the WoTC said that already published content will remain licensed, but that the old license will be deauthorized going forward.

Tomorrow WoTC will update the blog post with a link for fans to provide feedback. This survey will be open until his February 3rd. WoTC will then issue another update within two weeks.

“The process will be extended as long as necessary. We will continue to iterate on feedback until we get the right results,” Brink wrote.

This is a promising first step for Dungeons & Dragons to regain the trust of its fans. However, if he makes a death saving roll, he must succeed three times for the character to return to combat. Hopefully, the WoTC leadership will continue to roll the good dice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/19/dungeons-dragons-creative-commons/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos