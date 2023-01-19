Twitter officially bans all third-party apps





Twitter confirmed today that it no longer allows third-party developers to create Twitter clients. This information has been quietly shared in an updated developer agreement spotted by Engadget. A new section of the restrictions states that developers may not “create alternative or similar services or products for the Twitter Application.”

This language effectively bans all third-party apps such as Tweetbot, Twitterrific, Aviary, Echofon, and Birdie, making it clear that third-party Twitter apps will not be revived at this time.

Last Thursday, Twitter stopped providing API access to major Twitter clients like Tweetbot, shutting it down, with no explanation as to why the API was suddenly unavailable. Twitter remained silent until Tuesday, when it privately said it would “enforce long-standing API rules.” This change may break some apps.

Third-party developers have not received any communication or shutdown warnings from Twitter. Twitter did not provide any insight as to what API rules may have been violated. After all, Twitter is implementing a policy change that simply blocks third-party clients.

All popular Twitter clients like Tweetbot and Twitterrific no longer work. Twitter users who relied on these apps will have to use the official Twitter app on iOS or Android or use his Twitter experience on the web. By decoupling her Twitter app from a third party, Twitter will be able to serve ads to all users on the platform.

Third-party Twitter apps have been around for over a decade and have been a popular choice for those who don’t mind the default Twitter interface. We’ve long had complaints about Twitter’s own app and web experience, but third-party clients can provide a more user-friendly interface for many.

The developer was unaware of the loss of revenue streams and was unable to inform paying customers of the app about the closure. Little is known about this situation, as Twitter does not have a communications team.

The developers behind Twitterrific have confirmed that the Twitterrific app for iOS and Mac has been removed from Apple’s App Store as of today. Until this afternoon, Twitterrific for Mac was still working.

Unfortunately, the app’s sudden and disrespectful demise was due to an unannounced and undocumented policy change by the increasingly capricious Twitter, which is no longer perceived to be trustworthy and no longer cooperates. I don’t want to

Twitterrific subscriptions from iOS have been canceled and Twitterrific asks subscribers not to request refunds from Apple.

