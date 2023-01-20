Google is delaying some employee bonus checks





Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaking on a panel at the CEO Summit of the Americas hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2022.

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

Google executives are postponing some of their employees’ year-end bonus checks, according to documents seen by CNBC.

For the past few years, employees have received their bonuses in full in January. However, Google will pay eligible full-time employees his 80% of bonus checks this month and the remaining 20% ​​he will pay in March or April, the documents said. The April payment will be made in the second quarter, so the company may be able to spread the costs.

Google described the January payment as an “advance payment” in response to employees. Leadership said it would be a one-time change due to the migration of the employee evaluation system and changes to the timing of future bonuses.

“From 2023, bonuses will be paid in full in March,” the company said in a memo.

In an email to CNBC after the article was published, a Google spokesperson told CNBC, “This 80% one-time bonus upfront will be broadly communicated to employees in May 2022 and will be rolled out under new performance management thereafter. It was done as part of the transition to Timeline.”

The delay in payments comes as Google CEO Sundar Pichai is trying to cut costs while avoiding mass layoffs. Unlike its tech industry peers Meta, Microsoft and Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet has so far avoided large headcount cuts and focused on eliminating lagging products and groups. Last week, Alphabet’s Verily Health science division announced he would cut headcount by 15%, resulting in the loss of about 240 jobs. The company also cut staff at his Intrinsic in the robotics division.

In the second half of 2022, Alphabet said it would cancel its next-generation Google Pixelbook laptop, cut funding for its Area 120 in-house incubator, and shut down digital gaming service Stadia. Pichai said in September he hoped to improve the company’s efficiency by 20 percent.

Meanwhile, Google is in the process of overhauling its performance evaluation system. The company recently released new details showing that more employees are more likely to fall into lower-rated categories, he reported CNBC last month. Employees said they feared it would be used as a way to cut staff without layoffs.

arrow pointing out zoom in icon

Internal Google employee meme undertakes deferment of company bonus checks.

Staff also expressed concern about the latest changes regarding bonus payments. Some people told CNBC that they weren’t aware of the partial postponement, and said they had gotten little help internally as they tried to find answers.

One graphic from Memegen, an employee meme generator, showed a split-screen of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with an edited quote from Markle. where did the 20% of the text bonus go?

The source also describes a meme containing the text “Got my BONU” and mentions noticing they didn’t receive all the bonuses as expected.

Alphabet is expected to report fourth quarter earnings on February 2nd. Analysts expect earnings growth to be less than 2% from the year-ago quarter, but earnings per share are expected to fall to $1.18 from $1.53, according to Refinitiv. The stock has fallen 31% over the past year.

Watch: Google could benefit from AI

