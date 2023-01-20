Google’s failed Pixel ecosystem is key to beating Apple





The Apple ecosystem is still one of the strongest, but Google reminded us at CES 2023 this month that the Google ecosystem is just as strong. And it’s only getting better.

Not only that, but it’s an ecosystem independent of Google. Despite the obvious ties to the company, it could have survived without buying any of Google’s hardware, and in the end that’s where it’s worth.

Why Apple’s ecosystem lock-in is better Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

Apple’s ecosystem needs no introduction, even for those not directly involved in technology. It’s a term that describes the synergy you get when you buy all his Apple products. That synergy grows exponentially. The more people own his Apple products, the more useful the ecosystem becomes.

Use iMessage, AirDrop, etc. It’s great to work seamlessly with all your devices, but what’s the point if you can’t work with your friends’ devices? Apple’s devices have become so popular in the Western world that the Apple ecosystem has become a self-perpetuating machine. This is exactly what other companies want to emulate for that very reason.

The more people own Apple products, the more useful the ecosystem becomes.

“#MadeByGoogle” is Google’s own attempt to mimic the Apple ecosystem. There, you can put on a swarm of Google products and have an experience similar to that of Apple products. Pixel Buds continue from Pixel phone to Pixel phone. Access your smartphone photos with just a click on your PixelBook. A Nest Mini forms the center of the home, while a Pixel tablet and Pixel Watch complete the slate.

Joe Mulling/Digital Trends

I have previously criticized Google’s ecosystem for being inconsistent, and the same is true in 2023. Pixel tablets are not yet a reality. No one knows when the Pixel Watch will be updated. Laptop this year.

Google isn’t the only one trying to mimic Apple’s ecosystem. Microsoft is stepping into the mobile market not just with Surface devices, but with the Surface Duo. Could a Surface Solo or Surface Fold be coming soon? The folks at Windows Central certainly think so. Samsung has tried to mimic Apple’s ecosystem, but the various ecosystems (none of which is directly controlled) are disjointed. As the makers of Android, Windows and ChromeOS, both Google and Microsoft have an obligation to advance their ambitions. is that a good idea? Huawei would probably say otherwise.

Google has a big advantage Apple can’t imitate Samsung

Google’s failure, on the other hand, has in some ways created a powerful ecosystem to replace Apple. It is widely available. Android is one of the most widely used software platforms on the planet. Sure, Apple has the upper hand in some countries, but on a larger scale, Android is more widely used. Google has also done a lot of work to make some of the advertised Apple ecosystem features available on all platforms that allow it.

Google’s failure has in some ways created a powerful ecosystem to replace Apple. It is widely available.

This means that Chromebook users as well as Windows 11 users can try out quite a few integrated features via Microsoft’s Your Phone Companion feature. More specific features such as app streaming have certain limitations and are further broken down into brand-specific tools. However, broader features such as sending files across devices, the universal clipboard, and cross-platform messaging all work.

Of course, Google fails to drive the engagement that makes Apple’s equivalents useful. Whether it’s due to poor branding like uneven feature rollouts like withRCS or Nearby Share, or Google’s lack of confidence in supporting their own services over the long term. but it is failing due to factors beyond my control.

Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

In the tech industry, we tend to think of what Apple is doing as the best way, the ideal of lazy striving. Of course, there’s no denying that Apple has been incredibly successful, and that there’s wisdom in following familiar paths. But Apple’s ecosystem approach puts too much trust in not just the company, but all the individual cogs that make up the ecosystem to work well and continue to do so in the future.

If you’re not a fan of the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera because you don’t like it, just to give you a random example, you’re stuck. At the same time, as anyone who follows Twitter will agree, putting all the tech eggs in one basket instead of scattering them has its own risks. It’s true that Google wants an ecosystem like Apple’s. But the beauty of Google’s multi-pronged approach is that it doesn’t have to be.

