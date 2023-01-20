Twitter, Meta Back Google, Major Supreme Court Cases (1)





Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Twitter Inc. and other technology companies defended Google in a series of lawsuits filed Thursday in a Supreme Court case that could fundamentally change the way the Internet works. bottom.

Tech companies are asking Supreme Court justices to approach the Gonzalez v. Google case cautiously, centering on whether online companies should be held liable for the content they recommend to users.

The 1996 law, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, now protects companies from lawsuits over user postings, including comments, reviews, advertisements, and more. Courts are considering whether it’s time to narrow that law, which was created before the Internet became a central part of everyday life.

But even Microsoft and Yelp Inc., which are typically Google rivals, say that narrowing the online speech liability shield could destroy their ability to provide relevant recommendations to users. increase. Reddit Inc. and Craigslist Inc. also joined in support.

READ MORE: Big Tech Faces Section 230 Count in U.S. Supreme Court

Court rulings that undermine the law could strip these digital publishing decisions of their long-standing and vital protections from litigation, creating illogical implications that contradict how algorithms actually work. I will do it in a way.

A plaintiff from the family of an American woman killed in a 2015 ISIS terrorist attack blames Google, owned by Alphabet, which owns YouTube, for an automated process that recommends videos and other material that may contribute to radicalization. claim to be.

The court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case on February 21.

Many children’s online safety advocates, including Fairplay and Common Sense Media, backed the Gonzalez family in the case, saying tech companies should face the backlash that their products could harm children. I claimed. The U.S. government also partly supported Mr. Gonzalez, arguing that in some cases social media companies should be held accountable for promoting harmful speech.

Both companies focused most of their filings on warnings about how the ruling could damage their products.

Facebook operator Meta said the lawsuit would force online companies to remove far more content than they currently have. The company said that changing Section 230 would motivate online services to remove material, provocative, and controversial content on public interest issues, allowing Congress to create a vibrant and diverse array of perspectives. Said it would frustrate what was meant to be a market.

Microsoft said its search engine Bing and online forum LinkedIn could face devastating and destabilizing effects from a sweeping ruling that would change Section 230.

In a statement, Microsoft said it would be better off leaving Congress to decide on any amendments to Section 230.

According to Twitter, recommendation algorithms help organize the masses of information on the internet and make the web easier for users to use and understand.

Section 230 is what allows websites such as Twitter and YouTube to function despite the enormous amount of information they provide and the liability that may arise from that, Twitter said in the filing. said in The company added that it would take the average user about 181 million years to download all the data from the web today.

Yelp said in its filing that it doesn’t have much to do with Google, but the issue could have significant implications for consumers and online platforms. Yelp says that without Section 230, it would struggle to provide useful reviews and recommendations to its users.

A number of technology industry associations and several small businesses, such as Ziprecruiter Inc. and Indeed Inc., have submitted comments about the importance of Section 230 to their business models.

Separately, the court on Friday will consider whether to file two more Section 230-related cases. The lawsuits challenge new laws in Texas and Florida that punish tech companies for removing political statements from their platforms.

(Updates to add metafiling in 10th paragraph.)

— Contributed by Greg Stohr.

Contact reporters for this article: Emily Birnbaum, Washington, [email protected]; Anna Edgerton, Washington, [email protected]

Contact editor for this article: Sara Forden ([email protected])

John Morgan

2023 Bloomberg LP All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/microsoft-backs-google-in-section-230-supreme-court-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos