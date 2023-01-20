SIIA SUBMITS AMICUS OVERVIEW TO THE SUPREME COURT ON GONZALES V GOOGLE





On February 11, the Supreme Court ruled that Section 230(c)(1) of the Communications Decency Act exempts interactive computer services from liability for targeted endorsements of information provided by another information content provider. We will hear the debate in Gonzales v Google on whether to We limit our liability only to the extent that the interactive computer service engages in traditional editorial functions (such as deciding whether to display or withdraw) with respect to such information. Section 230 ensures that companies are not responsible for republishing content created or developed by third parties.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) today issued a court opinion highlighting how important Section 230 is to the information business and helping all users find relevant and useful information online. submitted the letter. This has been the most important SCOTUS information business term for at least a decade, said SIIA President Chris Mohr. The court’s ruling will affect how businesses of all sizes make the internet available and accessible to all users, he added.

Key points from SIIAs amicus brief:

The text of Section 230 (and its definition in particular) is intended by Congress to address the proliferation of information platforms and the need for legal protections that allow websites to classify, screen, organize, and display third-party information. It reveals that it was predicting sex. Specifically, it included a set of activities that underlie how modern platforms publish third-party content.

In particular, Section 230 explicitly foresaw the need to enable access software providers to select, analyze, and organize a sea of ​​information otherwise unnavigable. All of these actions fall under the public capabilities that Congress sought to protect when platforms process third-party content.

There is no functional or legal difference between search and recommendation. Both search and recommendations are different solutions to the well-known problem of information retrieval. In other words, it filters large unstructured data sets looking for information that may be relevant to the user. Congress has provided protections for Internet platforms to ensure that information markets are innovative. and competitive. The experiment was a great success. If petitioners win, only the largest companies will be able to absorb the risks of content moderation.

