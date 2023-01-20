NEOM to help Saudi Arabia become a technology exporter, innovation hub: Deputy CEO





Advances in Saudi megaproject NEOM will play a role in transitioning the kingdom from one known for oil and gas to one known for exporting innovation and technology, NEOM deputy CEO Rayan Fayez said on Thursday at the WEF. said at the Davos panel. .

The idea, Fayez said, is not only to build a large and impressive real estate development, but also to build a real economy behind it.

Follow our Google News channel online or in the app for the latest headlines.

The development will be built on 5% of Belgium’s nearly 26,500 square kilometers of land and will, according to the deputy CEO, reportedly redefine livability, business and our relationship with nature.

The remaining 95% is maintained as a nature reserve.

All major cities have large parks within the city, but not everyone has access to them. He added that he likes to think of THE LINE as a city within a park.

The development is divided into 14 economic zones. The first phase will be ready by 2027 and will continue to develop until 2045, Fayez said, calling it an intergenerational project.

These projects are born of the right vision and the right leadership, he said, praising Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as chairman.

Rules and regulations will be future proof, he added.

The deputy CEO has revealed that at least 2,500 people employed to oversee the development are already residing at NEOM.

That number is expected to reach 1 million by 2030, with many of them among the best in the world, Fayez said.

At least 20 percent of the project’s infrastructure has been completed, NEOM CEO Nadhmi al-Nasr told Al Arabiya on Thursday.

As the main gateway to the Red Sea, Sindara Island is expected to open from early 2024 and be the first project to welcome visitors, NEOM’s CEO added.

This development will be driven entirely by sustainable energy sources from solar and wind.

read more:

NEOM in Saudi Arabia: 20% of project infrastructure completed, CEO says

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM revolutionizes cities and urban planning: Minister

Saudi Arabia doubles down on talent to grow industrial metaverse: WEF minister

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/saudi-arabia/2023/01/19/Saudi-mega-project-NEOM-s-Deputy-CEO-speaks-at-WEF-Davos-panel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos