Google translate for the zoo?how humans talk to animals





The writer is the founder of Sifted, a media company that covers FT-backed European startups.

New technological tools often enable new scientific discoveries. Antonie van Leeuwenhoek was a 17th-century Dutch amateur scientist and microscopy pioneer who used at least 25 of his single-lens microscopes to study fleas, weevils, red blood cells, bacteria, his own sperm, and more. created.

Van Leeuwenhoek meticulously recorded his observations and discoveries in hundreds of letters to the Royal Society and other scientific institutions, not necessarily for a receptive readership. was. However, he has since been recognized as the father of microbiology, helping us understand and fight disease of all kinds.

Centuries later, new technological tools are enabling the global community of biologists and amateur scientists to explore the natural world of sound in greater detail and at scale than ever before. Just as microscopes helped humans see what the naked eye can’t see, ubiquitous microphones and machine learning models let us hear sounds we otherwise wouldn’t hear. You can eavesdrop on astonishing soundscapes of planetary conversations between bats, whales, bees, elephants, plants and coral reefs.British Her Columbia University professor Karen Bakker says that Sonics is using new optics to I say yes.

Billions of dollars have been poured into so-called generative artificial intelligence, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and numerous startups have been launched to commercialize these underlying models. In some ways, however, generative AI is a misnomer. These models are primarily used to rehash existing human knowledge in novel combinations rather than to generate truly new ones.

Potential for greater scientific and societal impact is using machine learning to analyze specific newly created datasets derived from satellite imagery, genome sequencing, quantum sensing, bioacoustic recordings, etc. An additive AI that explores and extends the frontiers of human knowledge. When it comes to acoustic data, the use of machines to translate and replicate animal sounds, and the creation of a sort of Google translation of him for zoos, will spark interest in interspecies communication for the next two decades. Bakker poses a tantalizing possibility. We don’t have a sperm whale dictionary yet, but we now have the raw materials to create one, Bakker writes in her book The Sounds of Life.

This acoustic revolution was driven by advances in both hardware and software. Inexpensive, durable, and long-lasting microphones and sensors are attached to Amazon trees, Arctic rocks, or the backs of dolphins to enable real-time surveillance. Streams of bioacoustic data are processed by machine learning algorithms that can detect natural sound patterns that are inaudible to the human ear, infrasonic (low frequency) or ultrasonic (high frequency).

But Bakker stresses that this data is only meaningful when combined with human observations of natural behavior, derived from painstaking fieldwork by biologists and crowdsourced analysis by amateurs. For example, Zooniverse, a citizen science research initiative that can mobilize over one million volunteers, has helped collect all kinds of data and training sets for machine learning models. People think AI is like some kind of magical fairy dust that can be sprinkled on everything, but that’s not really the case, Bakker said. We use machine learning to automate and accelerate what humans were already doing.

These research projects have also led to several practical and commercial spin-offs. Research into honeybee communication inspired a scientist at Georgia Tech to create Hive Mind His Algorithm that optimizes the efficiency of servers at Internet hosting centers. Cryptologists have studied the sounds, clicks, creaks and creaks of whales to see if they can mimic the whale’s bionic Morse code to encrypt communications.

Bakker also advocates for real-time conservation of endangered biodiversity. A machine learning system monitoring microphones in a rainforest can flag the sound of a saw or the call of a panicked animal.

It is difficult to reconcile this emerging field of bioacoustic data with the argument that scientific research is no longer disruptive. Bakker argues that the current paradigms of scientific understanding may be exhausted, but that means we need to develop new paradigms, she argues, which is simply a failure of our imagination. Yes, she says. We are just beginning to explore the world of sound. Who knows what we will find?

