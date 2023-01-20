How can Pennsylvania boost innovation? Nudge Shapiro





Call it Pennsylvania’s midterm report card. According to his October report for Brookings Metro, the state is not living up to its potential to be an innovation leader.

A Commonwealth of Innovations: A Brookings report called The Policy Challenge to Revitalize Pennsylvania’s Economic Dynamism found that Pennsylvania’s health care, robotics, technology, transportation, manufacturing, and life sciences industries contributed to the region’s growth in the sector. I discovered that I was on the right track for a national powerhouse. space. In the mid-2010s, in the aftermath of the Great Recession, states reduced their financial investment in the innovation economy. This slowdown in investment means the state does not currently have many high-growth jobs for college graduates.

This week, the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, co-hosted by Brookings and the Hillman Foundation, will host a discussion panel centered around the report’s findings and how innovation can be used to make communities centers of job creation and opportunity. bottom. A panel discussion included academics, researchers, and founders from across the state who concluded that there was hope for the future of Pennsylvania’s innovation economy, including significant contributions from the state’s elected officials. of investment is required.

Allegheny Conference CEO Stefani Pashman opened the discussion by explaining that while the employment rate in the country has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic figures, the numbers are still not good enough in the region. However, the report provided a roadmap for achieving growth: policy changes and more funding.

Pashman said the Allegheny Conference was encouraged during its launch this week because of the opportunity to work with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration, which has pledged to prioritize business investment.

We will work with them to design a new model of economic development, increase national investment to boost economic growth, implement policies that support innovation clusters, and create a holistic and open approach at all levels of government. There are opportunities to develop a business mindset, Pashman said.

Panelist Mark Muro, senior fellow at Brookings Metro and co-author of the report, said the new governor also gave him reason to hope, but the Commonwealth still had a lot of work to do. Muro explained that being home to prestigious universities such as the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University has served the Pittsburgh area well and made Pittsburgh stand out as a research powerhouse. Muro added that the presence of initiatives such as the state-backed Ben Franklin Technology Partners funding network and the Keystone Innovation Zone tax credit program demonstrate that the region is a place to support innovation. I said yes.

It’s a really impressive pedigree, Muro said.In addition, supporting innovation is a bipartisan tradition.

“This is no catastrophe. Compared to some starting points you have, it’s just disappointing.” Robert Maxim, Brookings Metro

But over the past two decades, the state has been stuck as a tier-two innovation hub compared to other cities in the United States.

Muro said it’s just disappointing compared to some starting points, some assets you have, referring to local universities and organizations. – In fact, there aren’t many movements for a significant amount of time.

Another problem that Brookings Metro senior research associate Robert Maxim found was that past governors weren’t always dedicated to supporting innovation. Not only that, but he points out that even with the recent injection of $40 million in innovation funding, that amount is only a fraction of his $100 million allocated to his innovation program before the Great Recession. Did.

Pennsylvania lags behind some other states when it comes to investing in the technology trade sector, Maxim said. Ohio, in particular, spends about five times what she spends in Pennsylvania in a year.

To catch up with other regions, Maxim said the federal government should convene a new Innovation Strategy Commission, put innovation at the center of economic development activities, and encourage the governor’s office to communicate the importance of innovation in policymaking. recommended. By keeping the Shapiro administration engaged, business leaders can encourage governors to advance the cause of innovation, Maxim said.

That means, in addition to the governor’s commitment, we need to appoint champions of innovation to other high-level economic development positions in the state, Maxim said.

Ultimately, the panelists felt that the region does not lack talent or institutions to foster research, but what they really need to move forward is increased investment. I expected you to provide me.

“This is just the beginning and the continuation of an important conversation,” Pashman said.We can keep them as we move forward in the state [the Allegheny Conference’s partners] Look at your process and make sure you’re delivering value.

Atiya Irvin-Mitchell is a 2022-2023 squad member for Report for America. This is his The Groundtruth Project initiative that connects young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by Heinz Endowments. -30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/civic-news/pennsylvania-innovation-brookings-report-shapiro-funding/

