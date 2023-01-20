What’s Hot and What’s Not? 5 Questions About Retail Tech from Excellent Zephyr Ian Moore — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: What are the top 5 retail tech Twitter/LinkedIn accounts you can’t live without and why?

Richard Lim – A very knowledgeable retail economist and an excellent speaker.

John Hoyle, Founder and CEO of Sook – As a business model, Sook comes up with practical solutions to real problems within the UK’s High Streets.

What? ! Is Retail Podcast – The perfect place to hear from top retailers who are the real stars of the show.

BigCommerce’s Iris Schiefer – very knowledgeable and qualified in her opinion. Some great insights on the ecommerce industry.

The Economist – Quality journalism and fact-based. Provides expert retail analysis and relevant trends.

RTIH: If you could throw a dinner party with five retail pioneers, dead or alive, who would you choose and why?

IM: Vivienne Westwood – Fashion pioneer, risk-taker, opinionated, capitalizing on cultural and political movements, ahead of the curve. Trendsetter.

Will Crumbie, CEO of FatFace – This brand has great products, ethics and values. It’s a dream project to be able to work with such a company.

We would love to talk with Will Stirrup, co-founder of electric motorcycle brand Maeving, about e-bike design and how the old meets the new. An incredibly green, fresh brand and a brand to watch.

Dave Wiltshire, Founder of Patchworks – Dave built a UK-based technology company from the ground up. We not only cooperate closely in business, but also become good friends.

Dick and McDonald, the original owners of McDonald’s.

They ran a small but successful restaurant, but their idea was thought through by Ray Kroc, who saw the future and possibilities of the product. It’s great to hear their stories and experiences.

The brothers’ ideas changed the food world we live in today.

RTIH: What are your predictions for retail in 2023?

IM: Pop-up stores and flash retail will be back in 2023. Retailers are leveraging face-to-face sales for major product launches to keep costs down and deliver the customer experience across channels that today’s consumers want.

This should be integrated as part of your e-commerce strategy and you should give your customers a click and collect in these moments.

We are also confident that the market will become more and more popular next year.

The accelerating and sheer number of e-commerce brands entering the market over the past two years has made it more competitive, more visible, and more difficult to drive traffic. As such, stores need to direct customers to their brands through reputable marketplaces.

Integrating end-to-end solutions will be essential in 2023 as UK volatility increases. Empowering retailers to grow their business risk-free and get his 360-degree view of the business all in one place.

Finally, data will be king this year. As previously mentioned, intelligent automation of data can help retailers streamline key business operations, saving valuable time, resources, and money.

