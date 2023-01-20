January 18th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update





Yesterday, Wednesday, January 18th, there seemed to be another shake-up or Google search ranking algorithm update kickoff. It just ended on the day, but this time it’s the same.

I’ve seen chatter from deep inside the SEO industry and some tracking tools gaining volatility. Let’s start today with a tracker…

Google tracking tool

Here’s what the tracking tool shows:

Moscast:

Semlash:

Cognitive SEO:

Advanced web ranking:

Rank Ranger:

Acura Car:

SERP metrics:

algorithm:

So these tools are aware of volatility or may improve soon.

SEO chatter

Below is a quote from the WebmasterWorld forums that started late on Friday and surged on Saturday. Many comments have been received on this story, which has a ranking change.

Fingers crossed, my global traffic seems to be slightly above average. We had above average business inquiries last week, especially from the West asking for changes from popular tourist destinations. Another spike of the day Semrush 5.4

My main keyword is not stable up and down

Ditto. Our ranks are great, but our ads are very saturated and we have very little traffic. My guess is that only those who have special ad rates with Google, or who may have affiliate revenue arrangements with Google, will be able to survive this ad carnage. increase. Also, a lack of free traffic would render many businesses unviable.

We appreciate that some people are using other search engines for shopping-related searches because off-Google sales are doing so well.

Global traffic today was unusually high for one particular widget that was popular but not so popular. Checking the logs, I found a general reference from the US professional designer’s magazine. Unsolicited links remain valid. Is anyone noticing very low conversions from G-Traffic right now? Has anyone seen a sudden spike and experienced a drop in traffic?

Could a potential major update or another algorithm update be received?

Traffic has been fairly light since Tuesday and very light today. At noon, search is down 15% and direct is down 32%. US 30% off for her, Canada -70% off, Australia hasn’t even been visited once today. Continental Europe will also fall like a stone. Only Britain remains strong. During that time, my ranking has remained stable, even slightly higher.

Has anyone noticed anything in the last 24 hours or so?

Forum discussion on WebmasterWorld.

