



A friend recently gave me a ride. Arriving at his destination, he opened the trunk, unplugged and plugged it in. Before only about 2% of existing cars were electric, no one had actually seen a car charged. Finally, after 50 years of disappointment, innovation may start improving our lives again. One reason is that today’s polycrisis is driving polyhis innovation.

Economist Robert Gordon argued that the golden age of life-enhancing innovation was the period from 1920 to 1970. That’s when most people in the developed world got lights, phones, refrigerators, clean water in their homes, vaccines, antibiotics, and perhaps the most important invention, flush toilets. In that half-century, life expectancy in the United States, the most technologically advanced country, jumped from his 53 to her 70.

But since the 1970s, even though technology has become the dominant industry, the gains have been much smaller. Look at the contributions of today’s giant corporations. Social media and shipping companies have brought to the high street the same things that the iPhone has brought attention to. These innovations have not benefited humanity, so why should we expect them to benefit? That’s it. Human progress is an accidental side effect. Far from innovation fighting climate change, most CO emissions in history have been generated since his 1990s.

Recent progress is rare. American life expectancy is now about the same as it was in 1996, largely due to poor management of opioids, processed foods, and Covid-19. Poor countries have increased life expectancy by many years, but largely by gaining access to things like vaccines before the 1970s.

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker said in 2009 that the latest and greatest innovation in finance is the cash machine. It really helps people. The other novelty, there aren’t many cryptocurrencies these days. More generally, according to his Gallups annual survey of more than 140 countries, self-reported human well-being has plummeted this century.

To be fair, innovation is getting harder. Scientists need years of research just to absorb past discoveries. Most often tackles small caliber professional issues. And there is always a balance between innovation and regulation of pharmaceuticals, for example. As society gets richer, it tends towards regulation. One of these indicators is the attorney’s inventory. Since 1970, in the United States he has more than quadrupled, and in China he has increased by 148% in 10 years.

But crises accelerate innovation. When Covid hit, regulators waved to new mRNA vaccines that stimulate the immune system. These vaccines are currently being tested against cancer. Meanwhile, medical research makes occasional step changes, and the first effective vaccine against the ancient scourge of malaria could reach tens of millions of infants this year.

The Ukrainian crisis may prove equally productive. By imposing sanctions on Russia’s fossil fuels, Vladimir Putin has achieved what democratic politicians have never been able to do. He created the first serious de facto carbon tax. This has led the EU and US to invest big bucks in innovative green energy. Last year, a breakthrough in zero-carbon fusion by scientists at a US government lab would garner more funding. Fusion takes things one step further from artificial intelligence. The climate crisis was caused by technological innovation, but it can be solved by technological innovation.

AI is also discovering drugs, says Steve Crosan of venture capital firm DCVC. AI is now so easy to use that academic chemists can master it in a few hours of research, he says. It added a gene-editing drug currently in clinical trials and was speeding toward personalized medicine. For example, liver cancer in one person is increasingly treated differently than in another.

Innovation solves some of today’s problems. But it creates a new one. A leading entrepreneur in the field told me that AI is progressing too fast even for experts to track. Literally a week or he has a breakthrough every two weeks. Neural networks being created are so vast that there seems to be new capabilities that we don’t understand, he says. What worries the West is that the main innovators in AI appear to be Chinese. If even James Watts’ humble steam engine has put us on the road to the climate crisis, for better or for worse, it’s hard to imagine what’s to come.

Follow Simon on Twitter @KuperSimon and email [email protected]

