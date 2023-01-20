Google stock: Alphabet jobs turned a blind eye despite the 2022 hiring spree





Wall Street expects more layoffs at Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) after job cuts at tech companies such as Microsoft (MSFT). But as Google’s stock price fell in his 2022, the company continued to hire at the end of the year when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

When GOOGL stock’s fourth-quarter results are released on Feb. 2, management could face questions about job cuts on earnings calls. In a Jan. 13 report, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein raised its 2023 operating profit forecast for an expected “workforce reduction.”

Alphabet, which had nearly 187,000 employees as of Sept. 30, had a boom in hiring. In the September quarter, Alphabet added his 12,765 employees, beating Wall Street estimates. In the first nine months of 2022, the company added about 30,300 employees, compared to his 21,000 in 2021 and her 16,000 in 2020.

Software giant Microsoft announced Wednesday plans to lay off about 4.5% of its workforce, or 10,000 employees. Microsoft’s announcement came ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. The fiscal year end for MSFT shares is January 24.

Google Stock: Jobs slowing down?

Alphabet has added 63,700 employees since the coronavirus pandemic hit in the second quarter of 2020, according to a Morgan Stanley report. Most of the jobs are in Google’s cloud computing business.

In its quarterly earnings call at the end of September, the company told Google stock analysts it expects to add about 6,800 employees in the fourth quarter, a 50% reduction.

One possibility is that in 2023, Google may cut employees who are underperforming in reviews.

In November, activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management called on Alphabet to cut costs and reduce operating losses on long-term bets such as Waymo’s self-driving car business. Google cut jobs at his healthcare division Verily Life Sciences and his robotics startup Intrinsic in early January. Verily laid off 200 of his employees and Intrinsic laid off 40 of his employees, according to reports.

On the stock market today, the stock rose 2.1% to close at 93.05. Google’s stock price he will rise 5% in 2023. The stock is down 39% in 2022.

Meta Platforms (META), Salesforce (CRM) and Amazon.com (AMZN) also announced job cuts.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for the latest in 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

