How the tech sector can drive growth and innovation for small businesses





CEO of Acumatica, a fast-growing cloud ERP company. John has been an industry leader in cloud services for nearly 30 years.

Getty

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are the lifeblood of today’s digital economy, providing jobs, driving economic growth, and driving innovations that improve everyday life. But this vital part of the economy can be overlooked by modern business technology. Modern business technologies are generally designed for extensive optimization in large organizations.

Small businesses often lack the tools and resources needed to grow on their terms and overcome broader economic and business challenges. Providing the right support requires a true understanding of the value SMBs bring to the economy and the unique challenges they face.

small business value

SMBs offer tons of employment opportunities. In the United States alone, small businesses create two-thirds of new jobs, generate 43.5% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and account for 44% of U.S. economic activity, according to an SBA report. Between 1995 and 2020, SMEs accounted for 66% of new jobs created. This means that it created 12.9 million jobs compared to 6.7 million jobs created by large companies.

Similarly, small businesses working to survive in an increasingly competitive environment have become innovation engines, producing roughly the same number of patents per 1,000 employees as large corporations. We easily equate innovation with huge research budgets of governments and large corporations. Because new ways of working and living are often developed by small businesses.

New SMBs are also appearing online every day. The pandemic has spawned a small business creator economy. Homebound, creative minds become incubators for innovative new products, consumers are forced to shop only in essential brick-and-mortar stores, and e-commerce is light years into the future overnight. Evolved. Currently, he has more than 33.2 million small businesses operating in the United States, and SMBs are expected to continue to contribute significantly to the country’s economy.

However, several challenges pose a threat to the SMB landscape.

Challenges facing SMBs

As a powerhouse of the US economy, small business success is essential, but 2022 has been a volatile year for SMBs. The hurdles made prominent during the Covid-19 pandemic continue to be prevalent, including supply chain disruptions, staffing challenges, and the rapid shift to a hybrid/remote workforce. Meanwhile, new concerns such as inflation and a global recession are looming large over SMB leaders. According to statistics, only about half of small businesses are successful after his fifth year. These additional complexities put SMBs on a bumpy road.

To stay competitive, small businesses are focusing on top operational challenges such as:

Control costs.

Acquisition of new customers.

Increased customer satisfaction and retention.

Keep up with changing customer demands.

Improved employee productivity and collaboration.

To achieve these goals, many SMBs are actively developing customized technology solutions that help solve these top-level problems while enabling consolidation and enhancing the security of their digital resources. Looking for (and should be).

How the tech sector can support small businesses

For small businesses to survive in today’s economy, technology vendors and service providers need a clear understanding of what SMBs want and need. Financial constraints can strain technology budgets, but small businesses are making investments that support key business priorities of acquiring new customers, expanding their supply chain, and increasing employee productivity. are interested in

Here are some suggestions to help guide technology providers serving SMBs.

Design customizable solutions. Keep SMB’s biggest concerns and challenges in mind. They have unique needs that cannot be met with a one-size-fits-all approach. So create customizable products or services that can be tailored to address specific pain points.

Focus on streamlining business processes. To reduce operational costs, small businesses need tools that can streamline business management processes, increase real-time data visibility, and drive proactive strategic decision-making. We design agile, adaptable, and user-friendly solutions that provide SMBs with these benefits without overcomplication.

Enable data-driven decision making. Small business leaders cannot afford to make decisions without supporting evidence. A big company might be able to take some risks, but one false move could mean a big setback for his SMB. With that in mind, SMBs are eager for technology that will enable them to more efficiently anticipate and adapt to change and make data-driven decisions.

In an increasingly crowded and competitive business world, small businesses crave tools that empower them to innovate, collaborate, and anticipate what happens next. By understanding what SMBs need, by focusing on the challenges they face, and by providing solutions that truly support them, technology providers are helping to make the global economy better, stronger, and smarter. We can play a role in moving forward towards a post-pandemic future.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. am i eligible?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2023/01/19/how-the-technology-sector-can-help-smbs-fuel-growth-and-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos