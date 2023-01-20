Summit Nanotech secures C$67.4 million to expand lithium extraction for EV production





A Calgary startup aims to build the lithium mine of the future.

Calgary cleantech startup Summit Nanotech, which develops solutions for lithium extraction, has secured C$67.4 million (US$50 million) in what is classified as a series A2 round.

The funding was led by Summit’s first-time investors Evok Innovations and BDC Capitals Climate Tech Fund. The round also included new investors Volta Energy Technologies, NGP, Helios Climate Ventures, and The Grantham Foundation. Previous investors Xora Innovation (Temaseks deeptech investment arm) and Capricorn Investment Group also participated in the round.

What we can do now is bring more lithium to market faster and source it more sustainably.

A total of $50 million was raised in two tranches. The first tranche he closed for US$39 million and his second tranche, which closed this week he raised US$11 million. Amanda Hall, founder and CEO of Summit, called it a bridge round, and noted that Summit hopes to raise a larger Series B round at a later date to gain traction.

Founded in 2018, Summit offers direct lithium extraction technology using advanced nanomaterials. The company’s patented denaLi product claims to capture lithium ions from saltwater with minimal environmental impact.

According to Hall, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing is being held back by a shortage of battery materials, including lithium. Demand for lithium is on the rise as the EV industry accelerates, but there is also a global shortage of the metal.

Hall told BetaKit that it would take years to expand an existing operating mine, and that existing mining methods are very archaic.

RELATED: Summit Nanotech Secures CAD $17.8 Million to Commercialize Sustainable Lithium Extraction Technology

What can be done now is to get more lithium to market faster and source it more sustainably, Hall said. can catch up with and ultimately meet the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the environment.

Summit originally closed a $14 million Series A round (led by Xora and Capricorn) in December 2021 to build and field a pilot unit of startups in Chile, Hall told BetaKit.

This latest funding round will be allocated to build a demo unit for customers on site in South America, which Hall expressed interest in after Summits multi-client pilot program in Chile.

With file by Josh Scott.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/summit-nanotech-secures-50-million-usd-to-scale-lithium-extraction-for-ev-production/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos