Anna Walshe’s mother says ‘unbelievable’ disturbing Google search allegedly done by her stepson





BELGRADE, Serbia Ana Walshe’s mother holds out hope that her daughter is still alive and her son-in-law followed a disturbing internet search linked to the murder and amputation that prosecutors revealed in court Wednesday. “It’s unbelievable” what Brian Walshe, who has been doing, has done, she told NBC News.

Milanka Ljubicic, 69, said from her home in Belgrade: “I think she left somewhere to escape. It’s just my speculation, I still don’t know the truth about what happened.” , Serbia, Thursday.

“I just hope she’s alive. Anywhere, but she’s alive. That’s my only hope,” she added of her daughter.

Ljubicic’s comment is that Brian Walsh, 47, searched the internet for the best states to divorce for men on Dec. It came the day after prosecutors said he was believed to have abandoned the body. said Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland.

Milanka Ljubicic, the mother of Ana Walshe, in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday.Zorana Jeftic/AP

Brian Walsh has pleaded not guilty to both the murder and misleading investigation charges and is being held without bail pending indictment.

His attorney, Tracy Minor, said in a statement released Wednesday that the media had already tried and convicted Ms. He said he would check it out.

Anna Walsh’s body has never been found, but the defendant can be charged with murder without a body as long as there is sufficient circumstantial evidence for a jury to infer that the victim is dead and the defendant guilty. , history shows that they can be convicted.

Beland said in court Wednesday that investigators had obtained the couple’s DNA, 39-year-old Ana Walshe’s Covid vaccination card, a hacksaw, cutting shears, a hatchet, and a copy of Brian Walshe’s house in Swampscott, about 40 miles north of Cohasset. mother’s housing complex. Investigators found these and other items after being moved to a waste transfer station in Peabody, a town about five miles north of Swampscott.

Investigators also found blood and a damaged knife covered in blood in the basement of the Massachusetts couple’s home, and Brian Walshe, who Googled a query that included 10 ways to dispose of a corpse if really needed and how to do it. I found a large messy internet search history linked to. To stop his body from decomposing minutes before he first told the police that he had last seen his wife.

Speaking to prosecutors for its search history detailed in court on Wednesday, Ljubicic said: Forbidden. i can’t believe it. ”

i always thought of him

Ljubicic added that her daughter had never complained about her husband, and said she spent a total of 16 months with the couple on three trips abroad.

I always thought of him well,” she said. He was the main cook in the house and he always cooked us meals. ”

Ljubicic also claimed to have saved Brian Walsh’s life when he had health problems while visiting the United States in 2021.

She didn’t elaborate, but in a letter she filed in the Massachusetts District Court last May before Brian Walsh was sentenced in a wire fraud case, he said he thought I had a stroke. and immediately took her daughter and called emergency services. (According to court documents, Brian Walshe said he was ordered to forfeit $225,000, but in that case he doesn’t appear to have been sentenced to prison.)

In his letter, Ljubicic added that he could not have survived without his presence, and that he continued to care for me during my recovery at home.

Ljubicic told NBC News that he loved Ana for who she really is and said many times that he would miss her while she was away from work.

“As far as I know, everything was fine between them,” she said.

During an arraignment Wednesday in Quincy, Massachusetts, Brian Walsh has been charged with murdering his wife Anna Walsh. Craig F. Walker / AP via pool

According to a report filed with Washington, D.C. police obtained by NBC Washington, she added that she was unaware that her daughter had accused Brian Walsh of threatening to kill her before they got married in 2014. . The report did not identify Brian Walsh by name, but an agency spokesperson confirmed he was the person accused of threatening Anna Walsh over the phone. Without the victim’s cooperation, the case was closed.

I didn’t know it at the time, but I saw it in the media recently,” Ljubicic said of the alleged threats. I had no knowledge of it at all. “

She is also very angry that one family friend accused Brian Wolsey of being a socialist in the bitter legal battle that ensued over his father’s estate after his death in 2018, which friends and family accused. Brian Walsh stole hundreds of thousands of dollars of his father’s money. She said she learned about the allegations.

Living arrangements became a source of contention

One point of contention between the couple, Ljubicic admitted, was regarding their living arrangements.

The couple’s home base was in the affluent Boston suburb of Cohasset. But Ana Walshe traveled more than 400 miles south to Washington each week for her job at real estate firm Tishman Speyer, where she was regional general manager. Cohassett Police previously said the couple also have a residence in Washington.

According to her mother, Anna Walsh loved her job but hated being away from her three sons ages 2, 4 and 6, but in October 2021 Brian Walsh Confined to the house and ordered not to leave the house, the family could not move. Massachusetts pleaded guilty to three counts of her in a wire fraud case six months ago.

“She was annoyed by the fact that they had to stay because living conditions were better in Washington, D.C.” I was hoping we could be together, but it dragged on for about a year.

Still, Ljubicic said she had no concerns about her daughters’ safety or her relationship with her husband.

She worked a lot, so we didn’t talk on the phone every day, but we exchanged text messages.

One of those emails came on Christmas Day when Anna Walsh asked her mother’s mother if she could come over tomorrow. Lubitsch said.

I told her Anci, “I’m not ready for tomorrow, so let’s try the day after tomorrow.

Ljubicic never came to the United States, telling her daughter that it would be more convenient for her to come in January and stay for two months. Anna Walshe responded that she and her husband have “plans” for February.

After the first message, when she asked me to come right away, I asked her why there was an urgency. , Cohasset, or anywhere in Washington, D.C. where they own a home, responded that they don’t get along with their children.

I don’t know what happened that night, she said, adding that she had received no official word from Serbian or US officials about what happened.

Serbia’s acting consul general in New York, Oržica Vracic, did not immediately respond to inquiries.

On New Year’s Eve, Anna Walshe called her mother, but she was asleep and didn’t answer, Lubicic said.

[The next day] She said she had sent her a message wishing her a happy new year but hadn’t heard back. Still, I didn’t think anything bad had happened. I just didn’t think in that direction.

According to prosecutors, Anna Walshe’s phone call came from Cohasset shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, the day after Brian Walshe told police that his wife had left home to catch a flight from Logan Airport to Washington. The power was cut off due to a ping ringing near the family’s house. Which authorities could not confirm. Prosecutors say there has been no activity on Anna Walsh’s credit card since she was last seen.

Ana Walshe. Via NBC Boston “She…is very attached to her family.”

A spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families previously said the three Walsh children were in state custody and declined to provide further information, citing state and federal privacy laws.

As far as she knows, the children are under state protection and are “doing well,” Ljubicic said, adding, “I don’t know exactly where they are.”

She added that she cannot have custody of her children on her own, citing various health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Ana Walshe was born in Belgrade and holds dual Serbian and US citizenship, Vracic previously confirmed.

Ljubicic described her daughter as “a truly unique child who can be called a mother.”

“She is very hardworking, skilled and very attached to her family,” added Ljubicic.

Jovana Djurovic reported from Belgrade, Serbia. Julian McShane reports from New York.

