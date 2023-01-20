Eitan Medical opens new manufacturing facility





Eitan Medical, a serial infusion therapy and drug delivery company, has opened a new manufacturing facility at its headquarters. Onsite manufacturing supports the production scale of Eitan Medical’s pharmaceutical solutions division.

The facility will showcase Sorrel’s wearable drug delivery across multiple device configurations, including Sorrel’s vial- and cartridge-based wearable injectors (pre-filled and loaded in major containers up to 50 ml) and low-volume on-body injectors. manufacture the platform.

Oded Peres, vice president of operations at Eitan Medical, said: Having an onsite manufacturing capability enables close collaboration between R&D, engineering, quality and manufacturing teams, giving you the agility to quickly implement innovation and new product features. Multiple clean rooms, production lines and automated test stations ensure the quality of every device that goes through the line.

The new facility covers 410 square meters (4413 square feet) with two ISO-7 clean rooms and a support area of ​​50 square meters (538 square feet). Two semi-automatic production lines include full and It incorporates semi-automated technology and processes. and needle lubrication. The increased production capacity of the Sorrel device will support Eitan Medicals’ pharmaceutical partners working on feasibility projects, collaborative development, clinical studies, and commercial implementations. The facility also features a manual production line to support increased demand from Eitan Medicals’ customers, producing multiple products and customer lines simultaneously.

Dr. Andrei Yosef, General Manager of Pharmaceutical Solutions at Eitan Medical, said: There are multiple pharmaceutical partners looking to use the Sorrel wearable drug delivery platform, and increased production capacity will help them meet this growing demand.

