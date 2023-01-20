Google Stadia is finally dead





Goodbye, Stadia.Photo: Florence Ion/Gizmodo Japan

Now is the right time to blow the trumpets for the long-awaited demise of Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming service. The closed service website reveals that Stadia has officially closed on his January 18th, 2023 date.

Sure, we all knew it was coming. It’s been about three months since we learned that Google was planning to shut down. Stadia underperformed compared to other cloud gaming services and lacked the backing of parent companies like Microsoft pushing Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia plugging in GeForce Now. Both of these services have survived, continuing to add more games to their libraries and better tech to their repertoires.

Stadia managed to survive the last hooray before shutting everything down in a reprise of the classic Snake game called Worms. Used internally by Google’s Stadia team to test cloud features . The credits commemorate the staff who worked on the service over the years.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on your inbox over the past few months, you may have seen a flurry of emails from Google asking you to refund Stadia games you purchased. Google said he started refunding (to the original payment method) starting November 9, 2022, but the majority should have been processed by now. If you have additional questions, our official support page will help guide you to a solution.

Don’t forget to unlock the Stadia Controller to work with other devices. Photo: Alex Cranz/Gizmodo US

If you were one of the original bandwagoners when Google launched Stadia, you might be wondering if you can use the brand’s Bluetooth controllers with other devices. Yes, you can connect it to any device that accepts it as a wired her USB-connected gamepad. However, you can also go to this page to unlock his Bluetooth connection on your Stadia controller and pair it with your mobile device or computer. You can also refer to this support page for additional information.

Stadia was one of the first to appear in the proliferation of cloud gaming services over the past few years, and now there are more options than ever. Stadia also introduced impressive technology that lets you jump from your browser to your game without any initial setup. It remains to be seen what Google will do with his Stadia-developed underlying technology, but cloud gaming services will be remembered from now on.

