New password manager features and other cool features in January Google update





So one cool trick Android can do is provide updates and improvements without doing a major version update. This is possible due to the way Google Play Services started avoiding Android 10+ releases.

The latest version of the Play Services update currently rolling out in January. Thanks to a detailed report from 9to5Google, we’ve got an overview of the most notable features in addition to the usual bug fixes and security improvements.

What’s new in the January Play Services update?

Most notably, Google Password Manager, available for both smartphones and PCs, has received a nice update. You can add a note to your password entry. This may seem like a minor update, but it’s useful for users who have multiple accounts on some services.

You can get these updates even if your phone is not the latest flagship.

Google Wallet is also getting ready for a visual upgrade from its mobile web version. There are not many details about this. Our best guess is that it’s related to, say, the built-in browser that needs to be opened from time to time to verify payments. it was done. Photos with QR codes can now be rescanned to access QR code content later. The setup scanner now supports UPI codes used primarily by Indian payment systems. The Play Store has also been updated with both services and apps. First of all, Play Protect is smarter and better at detecting malicious apps. The Play Store itself has been optimized, so users can expect faster, uninterrupted downloads. Naturally, other minor bugs have also been squashed. The Play Games app has also been reviewed, suggesting that it is also compatible with PCs. As of now, the update indicates that the Play Games profile use case has been added. This probably means more games and apps will use it as a login option to save progress.

That’s quite a lot of new stuff! We’re still far from a future where users can rely solely on Play Services updates, but it’s still nice to have updated security and new features for devices that are no longer supported by the manufacturer.

The update is rolling out now, so you can check if it’s ready to install via the Settings app.[バージョン情報]Open the menu and click on your Android version to see your Google Play system update version. Clicking it will check for updates and install them if they are present. As soon as it says January 2023, it will be ready.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-january-update-is-out-with-password-manager-feature-and-other-updates_id144948 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

