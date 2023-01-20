US-Israeli Fund Invests $8.4 Million in Nine New Joint Technology Projects





Robotic navigation systems, inertial sensor solutions for spaceflight, and autonomous clean energy harvesting systems are nine new joint ventures between the US and Israel to raise $8.4 million in funding from bilateral Israeli-US industrial research One of the projects. and Development (BIRD) Foundation.

In addition to grants from BIRD, the nine projects will have access to private sector funding, bringing the total value of all projects up to $20 million, BIRD said in a statement on Thursday. The BIRD Foundation facilitates joint ventures between U.S. and Israeli companies in various technology areas, enabling the two companies to work together to create new products.

In addition to allocating up to $1.5 million in funding for each approved project, the Foundation will work with relevant companies to identify potential strategic partners.

Projects submitted to the BIRD Foundation are reviewed by evaluators appointed by the US Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Israel Innovation Agency.

Since its founding 45 years ago, BIRD has supported more than 1,000 joint projects with a combined investment of over $370 million, and helped generate over $10 billion in direct and indirect sales. , said the statement.

Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss a top story

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

Mojdeh Bahar, Associate Director of Innovation and Industrial Services at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Co-Chair of the BIRD Board, said the current cycle is from robotics to medical devices, agricultural technology to advanced technology. He said the focus is on technology from start to finish. manufacturing.

The newly approved projects are:

Amarel Embedded Solutions (AES) (Yokneam, Israel) and Setco Sales Co. (Cincinnati, OH) develop a smart spindle platform that optimizes computer numerical control (CNC) machines.

Apeiro Motion (Zur Igal, Israel) and Hellbender (Pittsburgh, PA) develop indoor/outdoor robotic navigation systems.

Castor Technologies (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Siemens Corp. Technology (Charlotte, North Carolina) are developing an automated CO2 emissions calculator to identify environmental benefits using additive manufacturing (or 3D printing).

Cielo Inertial Solutions (Jerusalem, Israel) and Guinn Partners (Austin, Texas), partly owned by Rafael Advance Defense Systems Ltd., will develop an inertial sensor solution designed to meet NewSpace’s requirements.

EyeControl (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston, MA) tested the efficacy of the EyeControl-Pro platform to reduce ICU (intensive care unit) delirium using two-way patient-to-patient communication. increase. medical team, and family.

Kadimastem Ltd. (Ness Ziona, Israel) and iTolerance (Miami, Fla.) are developing a regenerative technology that could potentially cure type 1 diabetes without the need for chronic immunosuppression.

New Phase (Petach Tikva, Israel) and Ultraflex Power Technologies (Ronkonkoma, NY) have developed a next step to activate cancer therapeutic nanoparticles to treat metastatic solid tumors by electromagnetic hyperthermia in stage 4 patients. Develop a generation RF (radio frequency) machine.

Tevel (Gedera, Israel) and Vinergy (Bakersfield, CA) develop clean energy autonomous harvesting systems.

Xerient Pharma (Petach Tikva, Israel) and Accuray (Madison, Wisconsin) are developing novel gastrointestinal radioprotectors combined with precision radiation therapy to enhance treatment efficacy in pancreatic cancer.

The IIA Chair said he was pleased with the US-Israel bilateral support for technologically innovative projects that are tackling some of the most pressing global challenges, including climate technology, agritech and health services. Dr. AmiramAppelbaum said.

The next BIRD Cycle Executive Summary submission deadline is March 1, 2023. Project approval will take place in June 2023, the statement said.

you are an avid reader

I’m really happy that you read the X Times of Israel article this past month.

That’s why I started The Times of Israel ten years ago. To provide discerning readers like you with must-read articles about Israel and the Jewish world.

So now I have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we do not have a paywall. But the journalism we do is expensive, so we invite readers who have become important to The Times of Israel to join the Times of Israel community and support our work.

For just $6 a month, you can enjoy Times of Israel ad-free, access exclusive content available only to Times of Israel community members, and support quality journalism.

Thank you David Horowitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel

Join the Community Join the Community Already a member?Please sign in to hide this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-israel-fund-to-invest-8-4-million-in-nine-new-joint-tech-projects/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos