Google Says Goodbye to Stadia

The end has come for Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming platform. The tech giant announced it would unplug Stadia in late September after failing to attract enough users, with Wednesday marking the platform’s final day. has received praise for As The Verge points out, they’ve issued refunds for both the game and the hardware, released the last game to commemorate this, and enabled his Bluetooth support for the Stadia controller so it can be used on PC, Mac, and Made it available for other devices.
Stadia had solid technology “unlocking games from expensive consoles and PCs,” but it had little market presence and no game titles of its own, writes The Guardian.
Want to know how to properly KILL digital services? Check out Google Stadia and take notes! This week, Google shut down Stadia, its cloud gaming service. This technology has been successfully demonstrated as a proof of concept. The business model did not work well, partly due to the dependence on major publishers. So how did they do it? Early transparent communication Full refunds for all purchased games Full refunds for hardware purchases Extract all profile data Extract all screenshots and saves Extract games And finally made the controller act as a generic Bluetooth controller . No waste of used electronics. So all the money is back. We will keep the controller free of charge. And you can continue to play games seamlessly on your PC. Well done, Google! Farewell, Stadia! #googlestadia #takeout #saas
That’s all. My only friend, the end. Rather than a sad funeral, let’s celebrate the vision, effort, and contribution that his Stadia team at Google made to the advancement of the game. Not just cloud gaming, but games too. Perfect? No, obviously not… If it had been perfect (or even a little bit better) it wouldn’t have shut down today, would it? In defiant terms…”mistakes were made”. Got it”. Brutal… though there’s some visceral prose in there. Cloud gaming has its feet stampeding detractors…and their criticisms are valid, but I’d argue I’m also a defeatist. Doesn’t “success” here mean enabling millions of gamers to play their favorite video games? Microsoft Cloud Gaming (Beta) includes # Includes AAA IPs like Fortnite, #Forza Horizon 5, #HaloInfinite and more. It seems to me that the road is rising to meet you in the clouds. But back to waking up… Raising a glass, pouring a little for the fallen… And start singing Danny Boy. I did not know. #VideoGames #GamesIndustry #CloudGaming Epic Games Xbox Game Studios Publishing 343 Industries
It’s time to pour one on Google Stadiagamedeveloper.com
Fake until you make it This expression, widely used in Silicon Valley, is outdated. It may have worked in the ’70s and his ’90s, a romantic era when “Big Tech” was being created in garages and Standford dorms. But today it doesn’t fit anymore. Yesterday, Google shut down his Stadia, a cloud gaming platform. It technically worked perfectly, but it fell far short of the Netflix of games it promised. On top of that, even bigger in recent fall. Theranos have truly made it clear that this strategy no longer works. Details on how the company came into being, grew and died can be found in an excellent series called The Dropout (available on Hulu in the US or Star+ in Brazil) and a book written by a journalist who denounced the company. I learned it in “Bad Blood”. Both are highly recommended, not just for entertainment, but also as a lesson. #gaming #google #netflix #tech #theranos #stadia
Today is the day: Google shuts down #Stadia. The lifespan of cloud gaming services has been short and eventful. Launched with high expectations, bold plans, and an impressive tech infrastructure, Stadia did a lot of things right: great game streaming technology, a strong market launch at GDC, and a gamer interest. The first competitively priced offer we’ve gathered, and the industry’s highly anticipated streaming this time around, will bring a breakthrough in gaming. Alas, it didn’t work. The old gaming industry adage applied again. Software sells hardware and in this case the game sells his GAAS. Stadia was doomed to die because of its limited game offering and business model that didn’t work well for the gaming cloud or the industry. But Google did something amazing when it ended the service. By leaving the game inaccessible after the shutdown, Google refunded subscribers for all purchases. We also compensated developers who were working on games for Stadia. Additionally, Google has updated his Stadia controller so it can be used on other devices. Forbes says Google is handling his Stadia death better than his life. what’s left in the end? The industry turmoil may have ended in failure, but Google learned a lot and even gained respect and goodwill. They also proved that the technology works and is in many ways ready for this new Game as a Service model. All eyes are now on future plans for Amazon Luna, Steam, and of course the Xbox and PlayStation streaming services. On the other hand, if you want a smooth PC game streaming experience, consider nVidias GeForce NOW. #gaming #streaming
Today, January 18th, is a bittersweet day that marks the shutdown of Stadia, Google’s revolutionary cloud gaming service. For the past three years, I have been involved in store operations for EMEA Digital and am very proud to be a part of such a groundbreaking company. From the moment I joined the team, I was a strong believer in the potential of Stadia’s technology to instantly change the way AAA games are experienced across multiple hardware. Thank you to everyone who made our time on Stadia a great experience! Working with talented individuals and AAA gaming partners to personally roll out titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk, Far Cry 6 and more I was privileged to do so. If you want to play Stadia until the last few hours, check out Worm Games. Think Nokia 3310-era Snake. The atmosphere is nostalgic. This is a free title that we used to test many of Stadia’s features. Keep an eye out for the credits section featuring the amazing people who made Stadia possible! Looking ahead, I’m excited to see the field develop. In particular, we are excited to pursue blockchain gaming ventures powered by dynamic NFTs, which we believe will be the next big growth area. This was a wonderful trip. Stadia may be shut down, but the spirit of cloud gaming lives on. Please continue the game. Who knows where the future will take us next! #technology #gaming #cloud #blockchaingaming #web3 #nft #gamedev #unity #unrealengine5 #digital #google #future #grateful #people #change #blockchain #thankyou https://lnkd.in/gijGv5m5
Stadia – Play for free on your favorite device stadia.google.com
It’s sad that Google Stadia is offline today. I believed in cloud gaming and purchased it, but I can’t survive without my own title. Xbox has learned this the hard way with PlayStation and has made up for it with its acquisitions of Bethesda and Activision. Nintendo probably has the best control over his IP in-house, so they could take all sorts of risks with ridiculous console designs.
We strongly encourage you to register with GVMERS. Virtually he was hired in the 11th hour by a developer who had no choice but to spend several years developing the technology. This sequence of events created a disagreement between Google engineers and the game’s employers. The latter quickly discovered where corporate priorities lay, and it did little to help that Google operates as a technology company first and foremost. You can see how complicated it is to make a . Hiring X people to make a game for a company that has no experience making games is not an easy task. When it comes to your audience, you underpromise and overdeliver. But the trends we don’t seem to be learning are more than expected and underperforming. This video is timely for all the Metaverse hype. The metaverse doesn’t exist yet. Let it grow organically over time instead of imposing proper solutions on non-existent problems. I’m a big believer in cloud gaming, and perhaps his Stadias aspirations were ahead of their time, but I see cloud gaming as the future, not the present. Likewise, if you’re a non-gaming organization headed for the Metaverse hype, spend some time talking to gamers. You may notice that the Metaverse project looks like a poorly rendered 3D game from 1990. Many years ago. Let’s hope the rush to get there doesn’t produce an entire generation of skeptics who burn out on bad experiences of poor quality. But we should move towards it responsibly.
Lies, broken promises, the death of Google Stadia https://www.youtube.com/Unique perspectives from experts around the world Read and share opinions in a collaborative and helping community Join the community
Today is the final day of video game streaming platform Google Stadia. It’s bittersweet. On the one hand, we clearly understand that business is business, and that if a product doesn’t do well in the numbers game, it has to go. I don’t know how I got here even with my limited knowledge of what happened. Everywhere you look there are articles about cloud gaming being the wave of the future. You don’t have to link articles to get the point across. It’s clear that gaming continues to push the envelope, and it’s hard for most gamers to keep up. It’s a gamer’s dream to be able to play basically any game on any hardware (except consoles or his PC dedicated). And Stadia was fast. That said, games loaded almost instantly compared to other platforms I’ve tried. The point of my post is this. Whatever technology Google used to power his Stadia, whether by Google itself or licensed elsewhere, hopefully it will be reused in the future. . Gamers don’t want games to load. This is a concession. Stadia seems to do this best. We see gamers willing to pay even higher than usual for a platform with fast and popular games – and Stadia was getting there. Really sad to see it go away. Hopefully other companies out there will take note. Matching gamers with their games can be easy cash. what am i missing? #google #stadia #cloudgaming #gamers #gamestreaming
