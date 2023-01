TransAstra Wins Multiple Awards to Advance Sutter Telescope Technology Development

Trans Astra

DoD is issuing the Orbital Logistics Company Two Direct to Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Award following the previous NASA Phase 1 SBIR Award and the US Space Force Phase 1 SBIR Award.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransAstra Corporation, a leading provider of cutting-edge telescope and orbital logistics technology, today announced that it has received two Direct-to-Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research Awards. announced (SBIR from the Department of Defense (DoD)) award. In addition to the NASA Phase 1 SBIR Award and the US Space Force Phase 1 SBIR Award, which were awarded in December, the latest awards, worth $1.25 million each, are the company’s SutterTM for Space Domain Recognition and Spacecraft Tracking. Focuses on telescope technology.

One of the Department of Defense awards will be used to enable TransAstra’s Optimized Matched Filter Tracking (OMFT) technology for use with existing telescopes in space. The second award will be used to mature the software and make it fully operational on ground-based telescopes. TransAstra will also upgrade the operational maturity of TransAstra’s two existing compound telescope systems.

In addition, the US Patent and Trademark Office has notified TransAstra that it will issue six new patents in the coming weeks. The newly granted claims cover a wide range of topics, from the company’s Apis asteroid mining architecture to his OMFT telescope technology to new methods of sintering bricks.

Joel Sercel, CEO of TransAstra, said: “These awards and patents are a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, and we are excited to begin the development of our innovative telescope technology to bring it to the world.”

Sercel continued, “We are adapting our OMFT technology for use on existing space telescopes, maturing the software and approach to fully implement it on ground-based telescopes for space domain awareness and spacecraft tracking. We are particularly excited about the opportunity to be operationally ready.These developments will be huge, increasing our ability to see objects and spacecraft throughout the lunar space.”

story continues

In addition to these recent awards, TransAstra has several pending proposals with various government agencies. These proposals include projects in orbital debris cleanup, space telescopes, and orbital logistics.

About TransAstra Founded in 2015, TransAstra (TransAstra.com) is an American orbital logistics and space mining company dedicated to the sustainable and ethical development of critical dual-use space infrastructure technologies powered by space resources. We are promoting the industrialization and solution of space through the development of various technologies. energy of the sun. Headquartered in Los Angeles, his 2021 Y-Combinator graduate has eight patents, and he has over a dozen patents pending.

Contact: Media Contact: Meredith Schweitzer / 347-698-9196 / [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/transastra-secures-multiple-awards-furthering-130000621.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos