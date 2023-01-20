Signed grant agreements with 16 more innovative large-scale projects





The European Union has provided €1.8 billion to 16 innovative projects through its Innovation Fund. This will avoid about 125 million tons of CO2 emissions in his first ten years of operation. These projects cover breakthrough technologies from green hydrogen and sustainable synthetic aviation fuels to methanol production from renewable hydrogen. After successful preparation of the grant agreement, the project leader he met in Brussels on January 19, 2023 to sign the contract granting project support from the Innovation Fund.

Kurt VANDENBERGHE, Climate Action Director, said: Congratulations on these excellent projects. They reduce greenhouse gas emissions and serve as industry pioneers on the road to decarbonisation. They show that the EU has everything it needs to succeed in the clean tech race. Thanks to his December agreement on the revision of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), which will increase innovation funds and provide new tools for competitive bidding, we will be able to develop and scale up cutting-edge decarbonization technologies. and continue to support innovative businesses across Europe.

Today is a big day for the EU Innovation Fund, with 16 new mega-projects signed. Through innovation, these projects will make a significant contribution to reducing the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions. These add to his CINEA track record of funding infrastructure and innovation projects in support of the carbon-neutral goals of the European Green Deal. Paloma Abba Garrote is Acting Director of CINEA.

The conference, organized by DG Climate Action and the European Climate Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA), will bring together project developers, public and private investors and other stakeholders, brought to you by the EU Innovation Fund. It aims to raise awareness of the many business opportunities. Following a keynote address by Timur Gl, Head of the Energy Technology Policy (ETP) Division at the International Energy Agency (IEA), two panels discussed his ways of promoting clean technology adoption in the EU. The first panel will focus on the regulatory framework for investing in clean technology, while the second panel will focus on innovative clean technology business models, where you can learn perspectives from representatives of the winning projects. I was.

Background

The Innovation Fund is one of the world’s largest funding programs for the demonstration and commercialization of innovative low-carbon technologies, funded by proceeds from the auction of emission allowances from the EU’s ETS. These additional 16 projects will increase the overall portfolio of the Innovation Fund to 23 large projects, in addition to the 30 smaller projects already underway. Preparations for grant contracts with CINEA are underway for small-scale projects selected in the second call for proposals. In December 2022, from his second call for large-scale projects, 15 promising but not yet mature projects received project development assistance and are now about to sign a contract with the European Investment Bank. We are in the middle of a discussion. His third call for large-scale projects opened on November 3, 2022, with a deadline of March 16, 2023 for applications.

Political agreement reached in December 2022 on revisions to the ETS Directive, affecting the size and scope of innovation funds. A political agreement must be formally adopted. Once this process has been completed by the European Parliament and Council, the new rules will be published in the official journal of the European Union.

The Innovation Fund is implemented by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Agency (CINEA) and the European Investment Bank provides project development support to promising projects that are not mature enough.

For more information

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://climate.ec.europa.eu/news-your-voice/news/innovation-fund-grant-agreements-signed-further-16-innovative-large-scale-projects-2023-01-19_en The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos