Transform Accelerator for Data Science and Emerging AI Startups Launches





Released on Thursday, January 19, 2023

The new Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation program supports early-stage companies built on data science and AI technologies. The application deadline has been extended to January 25th.

The University of Chicago Polsky Entrepreneurship Innovation Center and Data Science Institute today announced the launch of Transform, a new accelerator for start-ups focused on breakthrough technologies in data science and artificial intelligence.

Transform, part of the Polsky Center’s new Deep Tech Ventures initiative, provides early-stage companies leveraging advances in data science with access to business and technical training, industry mentorship, venture capital connections, and funding opportunities. We provide support in all areas. and AI.

In its first year, Transform will target two cohorts of up to 10 companies each. Startups accepted into the accelerator will receive a total of $25,000 in funding, use of UChicago computing resources, credits from Amazon Web Services and Google for Startups, a workspace at Polsky Exchange on Chicago’s South Side, and awards to industry leaders. You will receive a total of approximately $250,000, including access. Technical advisors and student talent from the University of Chicago School of Computer Science, the Data Science Institute (DSI), and the Chicago Booth School of Business.

Applications for the first Transform cohort have been extended from the original January 20 deadline to January 25, 2023. Candidates will focus on AI and machine learning, data engineering, data analytics, healthcare and biotech applications, cybersecurity, IoT, climate technology and environment, blockchain, social impact, transportation, fintech, transportation, agriculture, and others. .

The Polsky Center continues to provide unparalleled support to early-stage startup ventures, and the Transform accelerator is no exception, said Dan Sachs, executive director of Polsky Deep Tech Ventures. We believe that data science and AI start-ups can accelerate their ability to bring their innovations to market by leveraging venture capital connections and funding opportunities from the Polsky Center. His Institute of Data Science partners at the University also provide access to deeply targeted technical guidance and industry-specific mentors that are proving to be an invaluable resource for today’s entrepreneurs. increase.

Data science and AI are two of the most transformative technologies of this century and have the potential to revolutionize nearly every industry and area of ​​research. The University of Chicago is at the center of these scientific innovations. Over the past five years, the Department of Computer Science and Statistics has added over 40 new faculty members. Most of them specialize in AI, machine learning, data science, and data engineering. Launched in 2021, the Data Science Institute will implement the university’s bold and transformative vision of data science as a new discipline, seeding interdisciplinary research and partnering with industry, government and social impact organizations. and supports holistic data science education.

At the University of Chicago, we are proud to advance the research frontiers of computer and data science in a community of world-leading experts in economics, biological and physical sciences, law, public policy, and more. said Michael J. Franklin. , Faculty Co-Director of the Data Science Institute, Liu Family Chair of Computer Science, Senior Advisor to Provost for Computation and Data Science. This fertile intellectual landscape is the ideal environment for setting up new businesses that apply the latest breakthroughs in data science and AI to capture significant opportunities across the sector.

The city of Chicago also has a growing reputation as a technology entrepreneur. In 2021, his Chicago-based venture capital firm will raise more than $5.7 billion and nine of his Chicago-based companies will surpass his $1 billion-plus unicorn valuation. , became his third-highest total in the country. Chicago’s tech ecosystem also leads the nation in diversity, with 34% of Chicago’s startups run by women and 26% of tech workers more than three times as black or Latino as the national average. I am aware that it is a system.

Transform uses proven formulas developed by Duality, the nation’s first quantum science and technology accelerator, operated by the Polsky Center and the Chicago Quantum Exchange. Since its launch in April 2021, Duality has supported 11 quantum-focused startups in his two cohorts, with member companies successfully achieving government funding and industry acquisitions. . In May 2022, his Super.tech, a Duality member founded by Professor Fred Chong of UChicago Computer Science and his PhD alumnus Pranav Gokhale, was acquired by global quantum leader ColdQuanta.

Startups in the Deep Tech Ventures program have access to a variety of funding mechanisms. Deep Tech Ventures plans to externally raise his $25 million venture fund in 2023 to back deep tech startups seeking seed-stage and Series A funding. As part of Deep Tech Ventures, Transform helps grow the business of up to 20 startups annually in the Chicago area. The program is open to all members of the Chicago tech community and is not limited to University of Chicago-based startups.

Transform offers a strong combination of resources, training and funding, providing invaluable support to the tech startup community, said Shyama Majumdar, Director of Transform. I am most excited about the mentorship program and the top student talent that the Chicago Booth School of Business and Data Science Institute can offer. We have an amazing pool of mentors who are ready to roll up their sleeves and work with the team.

We were looking for early-stage start-ups that combine technological innovation and creative product ideas with both market potential and social benefit, said Co-Director of the Institute for Data Sciences and Statistical Human Genetics in the Genetics Section. said Dan Nicolae, professor of science and medicine. medicine and university. The Data Science Institute’s mission is to advance data science as a new field from education and basic research through interdisciplinary applications and entrepreneurship. Transform reinforces this vision, creating a unique opportunity to translate fundamental discoveries in data science and AI into technologies that address some of the most important real-world challenges.

About Data Science Institute

The Data Science Institute (DSI) brings the University of Chicago’s bold and transformative vision of data science to life in a new field. DSI is initiating research on the interdisciplinary frontiers of this new field and partnering with industry, government, and social impact organizations to support holistic data science education. DSI’s mission is to address important scientific and societal problems through the collaborative advancement of applications, models, algorithms, and platforms. For more information, visit datascience.uchicago.edu.

About the Polski Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation promotes venture creation and technology commercialization within the University of Chicago and surrounding communities. Through education, partnerships, and new venture support, the Polski Center advances the knowledge and practice of entrepreneurship and accelerates the commercialization of science and technology to bring new ideas and breakthrough research to market. By igniting the spirit of innovation and fostering connections across universities, cities, regions and the world, the Polsky Center enables more ideas to have a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit polsky.uchicago.edu.

