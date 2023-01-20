T-Mobile says hackers obtained data from 37 million customer accounts





T-Mobile announced Thursday that hackers harvested data such as names, dates of birth and phone numbers from 37 million customer accounts.

T-Mobile said in its securities filings that it first discovered that bad actors had obtained the data on January 5.

The company said it had no evidence that its systems or networks had been compromised, and the mechanisms exploited by the hackers did not allow access to more sensitive information such as social security numbers, government ID numbers, passwords and credit card information. Added that it was not provided.

In a statement, T-Mobile understands the impact such incidents have on its customers and regrets that this has occurred.

The exposed information included information such as names, billing and email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, T-Mobile account numbers, account lines and plan features. Many of the accounts did not contain all of that data. The company said it has begun notifying some of its affected customers in accordance with state and federal requirements.

T-Mobile said it is continuing to investigate the exposure and has notified federal authorities. The company said it believes the hacker first began harvesting data on Nov. 25 through an application programming interface — a common piece of code that allows software to communicate with other software. rice field.

A 2021 cyberattack exposed data such as names, social security numbers, and driver’s license information from nearly 77 million T-Mobile customer accounts. As a result, the company agreed that he would pay $350 million to settle customer claims and that he would spend $150 million to strengthen cybersecurity practices and technology. bottom.

In a filing Thursday, T-Mobile said it’s made good progress so far with these upgrades. We also acknowledge that this breach could result in significant costs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/19/business/t-mobile-hacked-data-breach.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos