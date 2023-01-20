Is this the year climate technology bears fruit?





Boston has the potential to become a leader in climate technology, with incubator spaces such as Somerville’s Greentown Labs and Cambridge’s The Engine, as well as several investment firms pouring money into the sector. A group of investors and entrepreneurs came together to form the New England Clean Energy Council to explore how climate technology (formerly known as cleantech) could bring large employers, large public offerings, and large scale acquisitions, or technologies that have a significant impact on your carbon footprint.

One of the region’s most promising companies, XL Hybrids, has built a business transforming commercial vans and trucks into low-emission hybrid vehicles. However, after going public through a merger with a publicly traded paper company in late 2020, XL’s Boston engineering office closed and the Michigan-based company, now called Spruce Power, provided vehicle modifications. (Spruce shares are now around $1 after several days of trading above $20.)

Exterior of The Engine, formerly owned by Polaroid, now multiple companies share space and facilities Lane Turner/Globe Staff

How do we actually create a profitable business model that can scale and generate large returns for investors and overcome the entrenched status of the incumbent and the very low cost of fossil fuels? The issue is not yet resolved, said senior Jim Matheson. Harvard He is a Business He School Lecturer, MIT Associated Incubator and Venture Capital firm He is Special Partner of The Engine.

Enthusiasm for energy-related technologies in the early 2000s fell off a cliff in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, says Matheson. But that era also saw the formation of companies like Tesla (founded in 2003) and Enphase Energy (founded in 2006). Enphase Energy is an installer of solar panels and electric vehicle chargers for homes and businesses. Did Boston have any big winners during what Matheson calls Cleantech 1.0?

i would say no. He learned a lot, he says, but didn’t win big.

New energy technologies typically have to compete with the prices of commodities such as electricity grids, gas and oil, and most participants in the energy ecosystem are hesitant to let the US government put a price on carbon emissions. . A more economically attractive energy source. However, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 provides incentives and credits aimed at encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles, solar panels and geothermal heat pumps.

Rob Day, a Marblehead investor who has been in the energy business for more than 20 years, says 2023 is starting with a rather strange mix of headwinds and tailwinds in the space. While the anti-inflation laws are a tailwind, he says the recession will see a bit of a capital shortage for companies that rely on venture capital and private equity to perfect and deploy their technology. As a headwind for companies that need to raise capital.

Another difficult dynamic that Day mentions is: New climate-tech start-ups are perfecting the next generation of solar cells or batteries, but whether polysilicon solar panels or lithium-ion batteries are both in high-volume production, the It also competes with older generations. in China.

Day said he encouraged some investors to take a long-term view and be willing to put money into fusion technology that is unlikely to power the grid for more than a decade. I’m here. But his company, Spring Lane Capital, would be better off investing in a company called Atlas Organics, a South Carolina company that operates food and lawn waste disposal facilities. People are paid to keep their garbage out of landfills, Day says, and then sell the compost. Atlas was acquired by his San Francisco-based Generate Capital last January.

I’m a man of all the above, says Day. The technology we have today cannot solve the climate crisis. But today’s technology can prevent that from happening. I think this year will be more focused than ever on the deployment of the solutions we have, but hopefully not less excitement about new solutions and new technologies.

Somerville-based cleantech incubator, Greentown Labs. Sanford Tyson Smith/Copyright 2017 Sanford Tyson

Boston investor Carmichael Roberts, who runs the Material Impact Fund and has identified investments in Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investment firm backed by Bill Gates, says the pace of investment in climate technology is slowing. but said the deal was still taking place. If a bear market makes people a little more scrutinized and smarter about where they put their money, that’s exactly what I want, says Roberts. What I don’t want is panic and I don’t see it.

Roberts said he and other investors are focused on helping build businesses, rather than taking climate technology companies public for quick value or buying them. It is said that there is The big focus in 2023, he said, will be on expanding production and technology deployment, not cashing out.

I recently checked into one of the companies called CubicPV, a local startup that is developing a new process for manufacturing solar cells. Ive been following his CubicPV pretty much since it was founded in his 2007. Chief Her Communications Officer Lorene Sanderson told me the company hopes to bring its first U.S. production facility online by 2025 (along with factories in New York and India). plans did not move forward). Early in his career, he was an investor in North Bridge Venture Partners, a company known as his 1366 Technologies.

Matthew Nordan of Cambridge-based Azolla Ventures is working with SiTration, a Cambridge startup working on new approaches to battery recycling, and a Swiss company that could help trees grow faster and get more out of them. He said he is optimistic about the potential of a young company like Funga. carbon from the atmosphere.

Between 2018 and 2022, a significant amount of funding was raised by venture capital firms focused on climate technology, according to Nordan. (This includes his $200 million that Azolla raised last year.) The money will be invested over a decade or more.

But Nordan hopes that more big companies will be created in the climate technology sector, creating more jobs, having a positive impact on the environment and ultimately delivering healthy returns to investors. is. At some point, he says, you should see your score go up by the dollar to make sure you’ve won the game.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.

