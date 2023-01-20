When will iOS 16.3 be released?





iOS 16.3 and related operating system updates for Apple’s various platforms bring several new features and bug fixes.

A press release on January 18 announced new Unity wallpapers, watch faces, and watch bands in honor of Black History Month. Apple has revealed that iOS 16.3 and watchOS 9.3 will be released “next week,” with iPadOS 16.3 and tvOS 16.3. , macOS 13.2, and HomePod Software 16.3 will almost certainly arrive at the same time.

Thanks to the release notes included in the release candidate version of iOS 16.3 seeded for developers, we already know what changes are included in the update. Aside from support for the upcoming 2nd generation HomePod, the only major new features iOS 16.3 adds are support for a physical security key to protect your Apple ID account and optional iCloud account advanced support. global extension of data protection.

While the update includes many bug fixes, it also changes the way emergency SOS calls work on iPhone to reduce careless calls.

iOS 16.3 release date

Apple only specified “next week” for the release of iOS 16.3, so we don’t know exactly when it will go live. However, based on Apple’s release history, it seems likely that iOS 16.3 will be released relatively early in the week. There were some Tuesday and Wednesday releases, but Monday was the most frequent release date for recent significant iOS updates. Thursday and Friday releases are less common.

Regardless of the day the update arrives, Apple’s operating system releases usually happen around 10am Pacific time. Assuming normal timing, iOS 16.3 will be available worldwide approximately the next hour after its launch date.

Honolulu, Hawaii 8:00 AM HST Anchorage, Alaska 9:00 AM AKST Cupertino, CA 10:00 AM PST Vancouver, Canada 10:00 AM PST Phoenix, AZ 11:00 AM MST Denver, CO 11:00 AM MST Dallas , Texas 12:00 PM CST New York, NY 1:00 PM EST Toronto, Canada 1:00 PM EST Halifax, Canada 2:00 PM AST Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 3:00 PM BRT London, UK 6:00 PM GMT Berlin, Germany 7: 00 pm CET Paris, France 7:00 pm CET Cape Town, South Africa 8:00 pm SAST Helsinki, Finland 8:00 pm EET Moscow, Russia 9:00 pm MSK Istanbul, Turkey 9:00 pm TRT Dubai, United Arab Emirates 10:00 pm GST Delhi, India 11:30 pm IST Jakarta, Indonesia 1:00 am WIB Next day Shanghai, China 2:00 am CST Next day Singapore 2:00 am SGT Next day Perth, Australia 2:00 am AWST Next day Hong Kong 2:00 am 00 am HKT Next day Seoul South Korea 3:00 am KST Next day Tokyo 3:00 am JST Next day Adelaide, Australia 4:30 am ACDT Next day Sydney, Australia 5:00 am AEDT Next day Auckland, New Zealand 7:00 am NZDT Next day

