2023: Invitation to Innovation

reading blogs. many of them. Most of the blogs I read are for work, but I’ve narrowed down a few blogs for myself who loves movies and cooks food.

For as long as I have been at the CU Times, I have been a voracious reader of the daily updates of the New York state of mind blog that Henry Myers wrote while he was working as General Counsel for the New York Credit Union Association. On our editorial Slack channel, there have been many days where we’ve been saying, “Have you seen Henry’s latest post?”

Around September, I left the association, which I had worked for 16 years, and started a legal consulting company.

Our regulation geek is disappointed that his blog is over, but glad he’s moving on.

Towards the end of the fall, Henry and I talked about the idea of, in a way, bringing back his timely, unfiltered take on credit union legal, compliance, and regulatory issues to the CU Times.

We started this new editorial project with Meier in early December. It was really fun to not only get to know him personally, but to see the reaction from the readers. Apparently, you missed him as much as I did.

PYMNTS.com is another blog that I have marked for almost daily use. They’ve been a really go-to source for nerdy tech news for me ever since I joined the credit union world a few years ago.

CU Times has nothing to do with PYMNTS and nothing to do with us. But they write very good articles on e-commerce, payment trends and data analysis. Like Meier, there is a way to present things in a way that is easy to understand and approachable without overwhelming or intimidating the reader.

We take the new Meier editorial adventure and PYMNTS as an analogy for the need to push boundaries, but in a comfortable and human way.

Connect the dots.

In a recent January post by Meier, he listed what he thinks will be the 10 most influential CU trends for 2023. Clearing credit union memo.

Meyer wrote that he declared this proposed rule to be the most important proposed rule last year and I have not changed my mind. It has become possible, but the NCUA regulatory framework has not kept up with technology. Well-crafted regulations provide much-needed clarity and make it easier for all credit unions, regardless of their size, to participate in participating markets.

According to the NCUA, the proposed rule would remove certain prescriptive restrictions and other eligibility requirements related to eligible debt and provide credit unions with additional flexibility to purchase eligible debt for their members. Removing current prescriptive restrictions and other eligibility requirements will allow federal credit unions to be more flexible in responding to the advanced technology and other opportunities offered by the fintech sector. Greater flexibility and individual autonomy will allow FCUs to establish their own risk tolerance limits and governance policies for these activities, while maintaining the due diligence, risk assessment, compliance, and controls that the board has long expected. You can codify other management processes that are secure and consistent. Sound, fair and affordable lending practices.

The proposed rule would also provide credit unions with additional flexibility to participate in loans acquired through indirect lending agreements, allowing FICU to take advantage of advanced technology and opportunities offered by the fintech sector. , read the NCUA document.

Personally, I like that Meier’s explanation is far superior to the official NCUA 100-page explanation. My eyeballs are tired.

In short, the NCUAs proposed rule hopes credit unions will become more innovative by giving credit union executives more room to work with fintech. We hope this flexibility will help credit unions expand their reach in the lending sector, which is currently mostly provided by fintech.

NCUA Director Rodney Hood fully supports making these changes to help credit unions innovate. In fact, Vice Chairman Kyle Hauptmann and Chairman Todd Harper also fully support the proposed rule. In a Dec. 15 Hoods statement, he said: This is important as one of the largest and growing sources of loans in the financial markets are loans from fintechs. Credit unions are being left behind as younger, tech-savvy borrowers and potential members look to tech companies to provide their financial needs. Even if they could, their ability to build this relationship is very limited under current regulations.

Also, to NCUA’s credit, it appears that NCUA is staffing internally for this final fintech-related expansion in regulatory control.

Just days into 2023, the NCUA announced the hiring of Charles Vice, Director of Financial Technology and Access.

In this role, Vice (what a cool surname) will be the Board’s lead advisor on agency policy on fintech, fintech development and transformation initiatives in the financial services sector, including cryptocurrencies, blockchain and distributed ledger technology. increase.

Vice will oversee initiatives including promoting the development and deployment of technology and innovation that can increase financial inclusion and equitable and affordable consumer access within the credit union system.

If he chooses Chuck Vice, he’ll vote for the coolest name in the industry.

The sub hire seems to have timed out nicely. On January 12th, PYMNTS released a collaboration report with his CUSO giant PSCU. Report, Credit Union Innovation: Product Development Slowdown Test Member Loyalty Decreased in October and November He hit more than 4,200 consumers, 100 credit union executives, and his 50 Finns We surveyed tech executives.

Findings from the must-read report revealed four things:

Credit unions are curtailing product development even as their members show increased interest in innovative products. Credit union members want more payment options than any other innovation. Innovative, readily available credit products help credit unions meet competitive threats and attract new members. Consumers often choose a lender based on the type of loan they are taking out.

Much shorter and easier to read than the NCUA rules, the report found that a lack of innovation by credit unions is pitted against fierce competition from fintechs for banking and lending.

According to PYMNTS data, CU members are willing and willing to move their operations elsewhere if CU does not provide the innovative products CU wants, but internal frictions and economic constraints make CU have limited ability to respond through new product development, the report said.

It may be a strange and obvious reveal that your members, like everyone else, want a good deal and a great experience.

The report concludes that credit union members, long regarded as particularly loyal, have grown in recent years like other financial institution customers. Like other financial institution account holders, they want innovative products and services based on the latest technology. To keep member relationships safe, CU must be aware of this shift in consumer attitudes and respond effectively.

As Meier noted in a recent column, technology continues to change the way credit unions do business, and few things are more fundamental to a business than the ability to buy and sell loans.

It feels like the credit union industry is looking to partner and/or better partner with fintech companies to innovate and grow. If anything, the right people and organizations seem to be pushing the same innovative steps. The pandemic has crushed so many of the best tech plans, and perhaps he will make 2023 the year those plans come to fruition.

Michael Ogden

Michael Ogden is Editor in Chief of CU Times.he can be reached at [email protected]

