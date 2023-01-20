Apple announcement roundup: new MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, HomePod and more





Apple made an unusual January product announcement this week. We’re celebrating Black by introducing refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, refreshed Mac minis, second-generation full-size HomePods, and new Unity bands for Apple Watch. history month. Apple also revealed that iOS 16.3 will be rolling out next week.

For those looking for a quick overview of all the new products announced this week, here’s a summary of Apple’s announcements.

macbook pro

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models feature Apple’s latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for up to 20% faster performance and up to 30% faster graphics. Laptops can be configured with up to 96GB of RAM compared to the previous maximum of 64GB. Other new features and improvements include Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded HDMI 2.1 port that supports 8K external displays, and an hour of extended battery life.

The new MacBook Pro has the same design as the previous generation model released in 2021. The laptop is available for pre-order now at Apple’s online store. The first deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin on Tuesday, January 24th. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and $2,499 for the 16-inch model.

mac mini

Apple also updated the Mac mini with new M2 and M2 Pro chip options, thus ditching the final Intel-based Mac mini. Although there are no design changes, the M2 Pro version of the Mac mini features four Thunderbolt 4 ports and one HDMI 2.1 port compared to the M2 model’s two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port. increase.

The new Mac mini is available for pre-order at Apple’s online store. M2 models start at $599 and M2 Pro models start at $1,299. Initial deliveries to customers and availability in stores will begin on Tuesday, January 24th.

home pod

The second-generation HomePod features a nearly identical design to the full-size HomePod, which was discontinued in March 2021, and includes a backlit touch surface and a mesh fabric exterior. The speaker features a 4-inch high-excursion woofer, 5 tweeters, 4 microphones, his S7 chip for computer audio, his U1 chip for transferring music from an iPhone, and support for spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. I’m here. The speaker continues to revolve around Siri, with Matter support for controlling HomeKit and other smart home accessories.

The new HomePod has two fewer tweeters and two less microphones than the original model, resulting in a slightly lighter weight. HomePod’s new sensors can measure the temperature and humidity of your indoor environment. This feature is also enabled on existing HomePod minis with HomePod software version 16.3.

The new HomePod is available for pre-order now at Apple’s online store for $299 and comes in White and Midnight color options. The US, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and 11 other countries will begin in-store sales and delivery to customers on Friday, February 3rd.

unity band

In honor of Black History Month this week, Apple released a new special edition Black Unity Sport Loop for Apple Watch Series 4 and later. According to Apple, the band will be available in his 41mm and 45mm sizes for $49 and will feature the word “Unity” woven into the fabric with red, green and black threads, paying homage to the Pan-African flag. represents.

The new bands can be ordered from Apple’s online store and will be available for purchase at select Apple Store locations starting January 24th. Apple is also releasing his Unity-themed companion iPhone wallpapers and watchfaces with iOS 16.3 and watchOS 9.3.

iOS 16.3 release timing

In a press release about the new Unity band, Apple said matching Unity wallpapers for iPhone will be available next week and require iOS 16.3, confirming that a software update will roll out next week.

iOS 16.3 includes option to use physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts, global availability of Advanced Data Protection for broader iCloud encryption, support for new 2nd generation HomePod and some new features are included. This update also includes multiple bug fixes.

