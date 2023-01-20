TRU EARTH UNVEILS LATEST INNOVATIONS IN TABLET TECHNOLOGY — DISHWASHER SAFE





New dishwasher detergent tablets feature eco-technology with non-toxic rinse aids for sparkling clean dishes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hand wash or put in the dishwasher your tableware, whether pre-cleaned or re-cleaned with unwanted chemicals, or in bulky plastic packaging. Washing is one of the most hated household chores. That’s why Tru Earth, a global household cleaning products company committed to eradicating plastic containers in the home, has created a new and innovative way to clean dishes.

Tru Earth Dishwasher Detergent Tablets

Today, Tru Earth announced the latest addition to its portfolio of home cleaning products, Tru Earth Dishwasher Tablets. It’s an eco-friendly solution that helps reduce single-use plastic while cleaning dirty plates, dishes and utensils. Each tablet is grease and stain resistant and has a built-in rinse aid to keep clean dishes sparkling. Small but mighty tablets can effectively clean dishes without harming the planet.

“With the latest innovations in the household cleaning sector, True Earth introduces dishwashing solutions that allow families to get the benefits they expect and deserve from their household cleaning products, without losing the benefits they expect and deserve,” said Brad Riski. , to further eliminate plastic containers in the home.” CEO and co-founder. “Our True Earth Dishwasher Detergent his tablet offers a clean way to show how our collective impact can truly make a lasting difference.”

Tru Earth’s new compact dishwashing technology is intuitive to use. Simply remove one tablet, place it in a regular dishwasher detergent dispenser, close the door, and start the machine. In no time, you’ll have dishes washed without chlorine, phosphates, dyes, bleach, or 1,4-dioxane. Needless to say, like all Tru Earth products, the dishwashing tablets are cruelty-free.

Ryan McKenzie, CMO and co-founder of Tru Earth, said: “Our new dishwashing tablets have all-natural effective cleaning power in small doses and are also packaged in paper.This is an innovation that we are really proud of and people are trying I can’t wait to get it.”

Tru Earth Dishwasher Detergent Tablets are manufactured entirely in North America by Tru Earth and are now available online at tru.earth/TruEarth-Dishwasher-Detergent-Tablets.

About True Earth

With offices in Canada and the United States, Tru Earth is a global household cleaning products company focused on biodegradability and waste elimination. Tru Earth is a movement of her million people in 78 countries (#TruEarthMovement) committed to combating the billions of plastic containers that end up in landfills and oceans around the world each year. Our customers are the #TruChangeMakers, who are determined to disrupt the multi-billion dollar household cleaning products industry, help reduce their carbon footprint, and make real, lasting change to help save the planet. Furthering our important purpose. Tru Earth’s line of products and planned launches include our pledge to provide #TruChangeMakers with the laundry, bathroom and kitchen products they need to make a big impact on the health of our world. accompanied. At Tru Earth, we know that many small hinges can swing a very large door.

To learn more about joining the movement and the ongoing efforts to eradicate plastic, please visit https://www.tru.earth or contact us on Facebook: Tru Earth | Facebook Instagram: Tru Earth (@ trueearthmovement) Twitter: Tru Earth (@TruEarthLaundry) / TwitterYouTube Tru Earth-YouTube

Media Contact: Will Hennessy[email protected]

source true earth

