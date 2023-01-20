HomePod (2nd gen): Apple’s second shot at the high end





Apple established its reputation as a music-centric company with the introduction of the iPod in 2001 and has enjoyed great success with its line of AirPods in-ear headphones. However, due to a string of failures dating back to his iPod Hi-Fi in 2006, his home speaker market has yet to be conquered. Will the HomePod (2nd Gen) change its trajectory?

The second-generation HomePod is a new speaker that promises to improve audio from the first-generation device, greatly improve Siri voice commands, and add new smart home features, a move the company has made to win over Apple fans. is the latest attempt. Includes Matter support. The device is available to order now for $299 and will be available on February 3rd.

Apple promises high-fidelity audio with the new HomePod. There is a high-excursion woofer on top of the speaker and a beamforming array of five tweeters on the bottom.

Like most Apple products, this latest HomePod comes at a premium price. In terms of smart speakers, it’s significantly more expensive than anything in the Amazon Echo or Google Nest product lines. On the premium audio front, a stereo pair of HomePods is $598, a pair of Amazon Echo Studio smart speakers is $298, and a pair of Sonos Ones is $438 ($398 for a pair of “dumb” Sonos One SLs). Meanwhile, the second-generation Sonos Beam smart soundbar costs $449 and supports Dolby Atmos. This is a feature that Apple did not mention in its press release. It’s also worth noting that each of the aforementioned Amazon and Sonos products can be augmented with separate subwoofers, something none of his HomePods can do.

Sure, the new HomePod is $50 cheaper than the first-gen device, but whether Apple is trying to convince buyers to replace the HomePod with a fully serviceable home speaker that costs a lot less. , still asking a lot.

Two HomePods can be paired for stereo, with the two speakers supposedly forming a phantom center channel for dialogue. The smart speaker also takes full advantage of Apple TV 4K’s eARC support.

Apple users who just want a Siri-powered smart speaker will be happy with the $99 HomePod mini. It will be able to take advantage of many of the new HomePod’s features with a firmware update next week. The success of this new HomePod will depend on whether there is a market for Apple speakers designed as primary home audio systems.

Apple promises significantly improved bass response with the new HomePod. They tout a “custom-designed high-excursion woofer,” “a powerful motor driving a superior 20mm diaphragm, a built-in bass EQ mic,” and a beamforming array of five tweeters. Apple’s proprietary S7 chip drives improved computational audio capabilities that customize sound for your space and deliver an improved spatial audio experience.

Users can pass the music playing on their iPhone to HomePod, and the speaker can recognize up to six different voices, so recommendations and playlists can be customized to reflect the tastes of the whole family. .

HomePod smart home features

The Apple HomePod (2nd gen) is tightly integrated with Apple’s HomeKit smart home ecosystem, but the software inside is also Matter certified.

Apple’s press release doesn’t specify that the HomePod itself is Matter certified, but Apple’s HomePod software is Matter certified. This is not surprising given that Apple is one of the founding members of the Connectivity Standards Alliance that created the Matter standard. Given that Matter has yet to set standards for several key smart home segments, including home security cameras, it probably won’t happen for a few years, but I believe Matter will eventually reach that goal. .

New HomePod smart home features include the ability to monitor your home for carbon monoxide and smoke alarm sounds and send notifications to your iPhone when you hear them. The speaker has temperature and humidity sensors that can be set to trigger Home He automation to turn on fans or close the blinds when the room’s ambient temperature exceeds its limits.

The Apple Home app allows users to set up recurring automations for compatible devices along the lines of “Hey Siri, open the blinds at sunrise every day.” The Home app works with HomeKit-enabled security cameras, smart thermostats, lighting controls, and more.

Apple still doesn’t seem to have a smart display that can compete with Amazon’s Echo Show series or Google’s Nest Hub series.

HomePod works with all Siri features, including the “Find My” app, which allows users to play sounds on their missing Apple device. No more wasting mornings looking for your iPhone buried under the sofa cushions (the latest Apple TV remote mysteriously lacks this feature).

The new HomePod is available in either “Midnight” (black) or white. Each color comes with a matching fabric power cable and the Midnight unit is made from 100% recycled mesh fabric.

Apple’s pitch for HomePod is the device’s ability to analyze sound reflections from nearby surfaces and adapt sound in real time to provide a personalized listening experience in your home. The problem is that a stereo pair of speakers offers far more benefits than a single unit.

Does a single 2nd Gen HomePod offer a better listening experience at $100 more than a stereo pair of HomePod mini speakers? Does it sound so great that you’re willing to shell out $600 for the experience?

Perhaps more importantly, at least for Apple, would consumers outside of Apple’s ecosystem today buy the $300 HomePod? and found it to be inferior to Google’s best efforts, the Google Home Max. But in the meantime, Google seems to have concluded that there is no market for high-end smart speakers, and Amazon is still replacing its own high-end product, his $200 Echo Studio, which he brought to market in early 2020. not.

Needless to say, I’m looking forward to getting my hands on the HomePod (2nd Gen) for an in-depth review.

