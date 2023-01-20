SC makes groundbreaking decision for Google, according to Indian firm





In a major setback for Google, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to impose a fine of Rs 1.337 billion from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The company had sought to stay the fines through an appeal to the National Court of Appeals for the Company Law (NCLAT), which the SC Court refused to act on.

The Apex Court instead asked the company to deposit 10% of the fine amounting to Rs 137 crore within a week. The fine was imposed on Google by the regulatory body over anti-competitive policies related to Android smartphones that restrict other players from entering the Indian market. The SC’s decision provoked mixed reactions.

Indian tech company MapmyIndia, which specializes in building digital maps, said it was overjoyed and grateful for the SC’s order over Google’s appeal. The company’s CEO Rohan Verma said MapmyIndia was a pioneer of digital mapping in India long before Google Maps was pre-installed. Verma said he is optimistic that more unique apps will reach Indian consumers following the mandate.

Starting today, we urge and encourage consumers and OEMs to try and use the MapmyIndias Mappls app, which offers maps, navigation and safety features far superior to Google Maps. So far, it has gone unnoticed by Indian consumers due to Google’s anti-competitive practices. Today marks a very important step towards liberating India from the digital slavery that Google has inflicted upon Indians over the past 15 years. The world is independent of the big foreign technology monopolies, he said, Verma.

A watershed moment in India’s digital history

Indus OS is its own mobile platform and has its own Android-based app store, Indus App Bazaar. The company calls this development a watershed moment in the history of India’s digital transformation. The company’s CEO, Rakesh Deshmukh, is happy that millions of users can now experience the app store without any restrictions.

“We strongly believe that this decision will revolutionize the smartphone ecosystem in India and further improve and enhance the digital penetration of our country. Millions of Indian users can now experience the app store without restrictions.” Indus OS has been working on the app store for over 10 years and is customized to the tastes of Indian consumers,” said Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Naval Chopra, Partner, Competition Law Practice, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, echoed similar sentiments. Chopra called the order a landmark decision in the jurisprudence of Indian and global competition law. He said India as a market offers an untapped user base that would make decisions like these more effective. Help Android stay true to its mission of providing free source software.

Expanding opportunities for Indian athletes

“CCI’s reasoning is being considered by the SC, which has determined that there is no reason to interfere with CCI’s orders in the interim. CCI’s broad remedies extend beyond Europe and require Google to change the way it does business.” This opens up a market for Google’s competitors, which have long been marginalized by the tech giant’s villainous domination of the Android ecosystem. India offers an unprecedented untapped user base, making these remedies all the more effective: these are video hosting, mapping, web browsers or, dare I say, search, new It could lead to competitors in India, Chopra said.

Several social media users also shared their thoughts on the development on their accounts. Cybersecurity specialist Raja M said on his LinkedIn account that Google has taken a big hit in one of its major markets. “India’s Supreme Court has dismissed his Google petition to block an Android antitrust ruling. Google has been hit hard in one of its major overseas markets,” Raja posted. bottom.

Google, which has appealed the order to NCLAT, previously said the CCI’s recommendations would make the device more expensive in India. It also stressed that the proliferation of unchecked apps could pose a threat to users and national security. Google also argued in a blog that his CCI order to allow different versions of Android could cause more damage.

