Cheetah hacks AI bots and defeats elite Rocket League





Rolv, who is a member of the community that built Nexto and who only gives his name and says he works with AI, says AI bots are designed to act only as opponents. However, it appears that someone has hacked his Nexto to allow him to play in human locations. Collective has developed several more sophisticated bots, Rolve said, including one that can learn by watching human gameplay. The group is now reconsidering whether to release these stronger bots to prevent fraudsters from using them, as happened with Nexto.

Sergey Levine, an associate professor of reinforcement learning at the University of California, Berkeley, said the confusion among Rocket League’s elite reflects how rapidly AI tools are becoming more accessible. said. He adds that using machine learning he may be able to detect bots like Nexto, but this is still new science. One of his ways to detect RL agents is to use RL agents, he says, Levine. Applying this would require thousands of training runs for the bot.

Another Rocket League bot developer who knows the Nexto developer declined to reveal his real name, but uses the handle Zealan on Discord, and the game is compelling from an AI perspective. said it was a great challenge. To have a chance to play against humans, bots must predict the outcome of actions seconds ahead. Nexto is already superhuman in some situations, says Zealan, who has an interest in machine learning. Believe me, within a few years there will be a top-tier Rocket League bot that goes beyond the pros.

Epic declined to comment, but told PC Gamer it was working on ways to detect and block bots like Nexto. Using more complex methods to evade detection, the company responds with new measures. The company said it has introduced new ways for users to report suspected fraud, as well as new anti-bot measures, but did not provide details.

Curious how things will change, says Ted Xiao, an AI researcher who has been following the episode with interest. I’ve heard players share exploits that cause Nexto to fail, but the bot’s abusers don’t seem to have the technical chops to further tweak the agent, so there’s a dead end so far. may occur.

Wilen, an elite player surprised by Nexto, said the situation could become more pressing if the bot learned to fly around in the air with the ball in addition to dribbling on the ground. . I hear it’s coming soon, but it won’t be a pleasant sight for other Rocket League players when it happens.

Update Jan 19, 2022 5:25 PM: This article has been updated with information from a statement issued by Psyonix.

