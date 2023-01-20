You can blur your home in Google Maps.this is why you should





If you’ve used Google Maps’ Street View feature, you know that you can enter almost any address to see recent images of that location. Street View can help you know which buildings and landmarks to look for when you arrive, but it can also help stalkers and criminals plan their way into your home.

Street View gives anyone a free ticket to inspect your home over the internet. They may be looking for a camera or finding a side window to pry open. Sure, anyone could walk or drive by your house and do this in person, but Google Maps makes this process much easier. Anyone with a phone or computer can do it.

Luckily, there’s an easy way to blur your home in Google Maps so other people don’t see too much detail about where you live. Method is as follows.

For more information, here are seven must-have Google Maps tips for the holiday season and how Google Maps can help you decide what to eat for dinner.

How to blur your home on Google Maps

The Blur feature is not available in the Google Maps application for iOS or Android, and can be accessed through a web browser on your mobile device, but is rather difficult to use, so you’ll need to do this on your computer. Instead, use a trusted web browser on your Mac or PC.

On Atmaps.google.com, enter your home address in the top right search bar, press Return, then click the picture of your home that appears.

Click the picture of your home just above your address in the top left of the page.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Next, the street view of your current location will be displayed.in the bottom right[問題を報告]Click. The text is very small, but it’s there.

This is a street view of your location.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Now, it’s up to you to choose what you want Google to blur. Use your mouse to adjust the view of the image so that the house or anything else you want to blur is all inside the red and black box. Use the cursor to move around and the plus and minus buttons to zoom in and out respectively.

If you want more blur than the black/red box, use[+]Zoom in using the button.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Once you have finished adjusting the image, select what you want to blur below.

Face your house your car/license plate different objects

You’ll be asked to specify a little more detail about what exactly you want to blur, in case the image is crowded with multiple cars, people, or other objects.

Also, be absolutely sure that what you choose is exactly what you want to blur. According to Google, if you blur something in Street View, it’s permanently blurred.

Finally, enter your email (this is required), confirm your captcha (if required),[送信]Click.

Be thorough as you will need to provide additional information about what you want to blur.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

You will then receive an email from Google confirming that they have reviewed your report and will get back to you once your request has been denied or approved. You may receive further emails from Google requesting more information about your request. Google does not provide information about how long it takes to process your request. Please pay attention to future emails.

Learn more about how Google Maps can help you avoid crowded public transportation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/google-maps-lets-you-blur-your-home-heres-why-you-should/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos