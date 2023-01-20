IIT Madras-incubated company develops its own mobile operating system





A company founded by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has developed a proprietary mobile operating system (MOS) to serve users requiring confidential communications. This software, called BharOS, can be installed on commercial mobile phones. It provides a safe environment for its users and contributes greatly to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

BharOS services are currently provided to sensitive companies whose users require confidential communication in restricted apps on mobile. This will allow you to access your private cloud services over your private 5G network using trusted apps.

App control

BharOS was developed by JandK Operations Pvt Ltd (JandKops). JandK Operations Pvt Ltd (JandKops) was fostered by the IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a Section 8 (non-profit) company founded by IIT Madras. It was established by the Ministry of Science and Technology under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems.

BharOS does not have default apps. This means users are not forced to use apps they are unfamiliar with or do not trust. In addition, this approach gives users more control over what permissions apps have on their device, as they can choose to allow only trusted apps to access certain functions and data on their device.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said today was a defining moment for the institute. It is an urgent need for everyone to keep all electronic devices in use safe and secure. BharOS Service is built on a foundation of trust, focused on giving users the freedom, control and flexibility to choose and use only the apps that meet their needs. The institute will work with more private companies, government agencies, strategic agencies and communication service providers to increase the use and adoption of BharOS, he said.

Karthik Ayyar, director of JandK Operations Pvt Ltd, said the startup that developed this MOS is providing Native Over The Air (NOTA) updates to BharOS to help keep devices safe. NOTA updates are automatically downloaded and installed on your device. There is no need for the user to manually start the process. This ensures that your device is always running the latest version of the operating system. It contains the latest security patches and bug fixes. With NDA, PASS and NOTA, BharOS ensures that Indian mobile phones are trustworthy.

privacy standards

BharOS provides access to trusted apps from your organization’s own private app store service (PASS). This gives you access to a curated list of apps that have been thoroughly vetted and meet your organization’s specific security and privacy standards. This means users can be confident that the app they are about to install is safe to use and has been checked for potential security vulnerabilities and privacy concerns.

share

Copy LinkEmailFacebookTwitterTelegramLinkedInWhatsAppReddit

Published January 19, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/education/iit-madras-incubated-company-develops-indigenous-mobile-operating-system/article66409265.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos