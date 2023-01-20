



A few days after his wife went missing, Brian Wolsey did some Google searches. Authorities asked questions about the disposal of corpses, purification of blood, dismemberment, and processing of crime scene evidence.

He also allegedly wanted to know: Would you be charged with murder without a body?

On Tuesday, he learned the answer was yes. He was charged with murdering his wife Anna Walshe two weeks after he went missing. Investigators have not found her body, but say they found evidence including 10 bloodstained garbage bags, a hacksaw, a hatchet, cleaning supplies and a cutter. They also claimed Walshe, 47, disposed of other trash that was later incinerated.

He was indicted but the allegations against him have not been proven. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday and if the case goes to trial, jurors will hear more evidence than prosecutors have presented this week. It will be

At Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutors presented evidence including Google searches Wolsey allegedly made on his child’s iPad.

Murder cases where the body is never found are not uncommon. While circumstantial evidence may be enough to convict someone, these cases may be more difficult to prove, experts said. Both must convince the jury that the accused murdered, and the absence of a body provides an opportunity for an effective defense.

But the Walsh case is a rare example of this type of crime, experts said Thursday.

This case is different, said Thomas A. Todd DeBiase, as if he were trying to write a book about how to avoid committing unmanned murder. how to deal with them. What he did left so many traces that it made it very easy for the police to arrest him.

Ana Walshe, the regional general manager of the DC office of real estate investment firm Tishman Speyer, was reported missing by her employer on January 4. Brian Walshe was indicted and imprisoned in Norfolk County, Massachusetts.

Walsh’s attorney, Tracy Minor, issued a statement after her appearance in court, saying she had not seen the evidence and promised to win the case.

Based on the prosecutor’s account, Walshe appears to have left nearly all kinds of evidence that authorities typically look for in drone cases, DiBiase told the Post.

When I teach them how to investigate these cases, he said, these are what we tell them to look at, and in this case they are almost wrapped in bows. It’s extremely rare, let alone an unmanned murder case, to have evidence of any amount.

More than half of the missing body cases are domestic homicides, such as a husband killing his wife, said DiBiase, who maintains a database of such cases.

The case received national attention, and Google was flooded with people searching for it on Wednesday and Thursday with queries like Brian Walshe’s Google search. Experts said the search Walshe allegedly conducted on his iPad of the child was highly incriminating in adding to the circumstantial evidence.

Harvard Law Professor Dehlia Umunna said there is a wealth of circumstantial evidence against Walshe, and an Internet search would likely convince a typical juror that Walshe murdered his wife.

The average person doesn’t Google how to carve a corpse, she said.

Diane Birnholz, a professor of criminal law at UCLA Law, said she was surprised that Walshe allegedly made such an Internet search while his wife was missing, and most people suspected that investigators didn’t know what they were doing. I pointed out that they expected me to check their online activity.

She said she doesn’t know how the defense will explain this.

In general, when no body is found, defense attorneys can raise endless speculations about the disappearance, Umunna said. Any skilled lawyer, she said, could paint a picture of a grown woman running away from her husband.

Even if the partner may have been involved in the murder of the spouse, the lack of physical evidence of the body gives defense attorneys an opportunity to convince jurors that the defendant is guilty only of a lesser offence. She said she would provide

Former federal judge Nancy Gartner, who teaches at the Harvard Law School, said she presided over a past lawsuit claimed by Walsh’s attorney, Minor.

She’s as good as it gets, Gertner said.

Minor did not respond to a request for comment from The Post on Thursday night.

I intend to win the case and have already tried and convicted Mr. Walsh, not the media, Minor said in a statement Wednesday.

More information may come to light at the trial, providing background to the evidence prosecutors have presented so far. For example, according to Gertner, a full Google history could tell Walshe was insane while searching online.

Additionally, it’s still possible that investigators will find Anna Walsh’s remains, DiBiase said. Burning a corpse requires a much higher temperature than garbage, he said.

According to DiBiase, his research shows that when such cases actually go to trial, more often than the average case results in a conviction, although this is difficult to prove. I’m here. In this case, he said, he believed the police had investigated well.

Computer searches alone are incredibly bad, says DiBiase. By his own words, it is clear that she must be killed.

