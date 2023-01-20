What exactly is Android Auto?





What you need to know about this Google-based automotive tech

Why should we reinvent the wheel when smart devices in the car need navigation, audio selection and phone connectivity? Similar to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto is a smartphone mirroring application that allows the driver to for a more seamless experience in the car. Works not only in the UK, but also in other countries.

Automakers are not historically renowned for delivering incredible infotainment experiences. They’re great at building clean new cars, but over the past few decades they’ve been forced into a perhaps partially reluctant partnership with Silicon Valley’s beastly tech bods.

Why are you reluctant? We have all come to appreciate value as consumers. was. Our data, where we travel, what we hear, the routes we take, and the areas we visit are key pieces of information that tech companies love to monetize.

The Internet’s 5 Best Questions About Android Auto What exactly does Android Auto do?

With Android Auto, drivers can use smartphone apps on their car’s display screen with few distractions. With access to familiar apps, you can expect a safer journey. Android Auto claims to help drivers stay focused, connected and entertained. The driver can also use her Google Assistant, which, again, is probably more familiar than the automaker’s own digital voice assistant.

How do I connect Android Auto to my car?

Requires an Android handset with a data SIM connection running Android 8.0 or higher. If your car has Android Auto integrated, connect to your infotainment system via a high-quality USB data cable, 5G Wi-Fi connection, or connect using Bluetooth.

What’s the difference between Android Auto and Google Driving Assistant modes?

Not all new cars have Android Auto integrated, so drivers who don’t have a way to connect their phone to their car that way can use Google Driving Assistant mode to connect their handsets to navigation apps like Waze or audio. It can be used as an app display screen. Audible, Spotify, Tidal, and (free!) Google Music.

But be careful. As of July 2022, the UK mobile phone law prohibits touching a smartphone device at all while driving.

Need an app for Android Auto?

Yes, you will need to download the Android Auto app to your handset. It then communicates with an app on the car’s software platform. You can download it for free from the Google Play store. There is no monthly fee for using Android Auto, but there may be one in the future.

What if I can’t connect to Android Auto?

If you have a phone, a car and an app, but are still struggling to connect Android Auto, take a breather. It works, but like all the best tech advice I’ve received so far, you may have to turn things off and on again.

Android Auto also uses your phone’s sensors to determine if you’re on the move. Even if your passenger is fiddling with their phone while you have your eyes on the road, it won’t connect if you’re traveling.

