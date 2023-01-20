Swiggy layoffs: Swiggy lays off 380 employees: Read CEO Sriharsha Majety’s layoff email





Online food delivery platform Swiggy is laying off 380 employees. The decision was communicated to city hall staff on Friday.

CEO Sriharsha Majety cited challenging macroeconomic conditions as one of the reasons for the job cuts.

In an email to employees, he said the company’s food delivery business had slowed growth, resulting in lower profits and lower revenues. He said it was a “case of poor judgment” on his part and should have done better here.

He said the company has closed its meat market and is looking closely at other industries.

Majety also said affected employees will receive compensation of three to six months’ salary, depending on the employee’s tenure. You will also be covered by medical insurance until May 31, 2023 and can keep your work laptop.

Why are we doing this?

In the process, we will say goodbye to 380 talented Swiggsters. This was a very difficult decision after considering all the options available.

Why are we doing this? Adapting to the new normal: In 2021, the food delivery business grew tremendously, fueled by the surge in second wave demand. Additionally, wed had great early success with Instamart. With clear enthusiasm about the future, we invested in building our team to meet the immediate needs of the category, but in 2022 he saw two things happen.

Over the past year, under difficult macroeconomic conditions, companies around the world – public and private – have adapted to the new normal by renewing their investment horizons and accelerating their profitability-enhancing timelines. I’m here.

It’s no exception here and has already advanced its own timeline for food delivery and Instamart profitability.

Our cash reserves allow us to be basically well positioned to weather tough times, but this cannot be a crutch and we have identified efficiencies to ensure long term. You must continue.

Additionally, growth in food delivery has slowed relative to our projections (like many of our peers around the world).

This meant that overall overhead costs had to be revisited to meet profitability targets.

We had already started working on other indirect costs such as infrastructure, offices/facilities, etc., but we needed to properly estimate overall labor costs in line with future projections. Our overhiring was a case of lack of judgment and I should have done better here.

Do more with less: Over the last year, we’ve identified a number of areas for improving our pace of execution. Various tissues were repeatedly built, which created a few additional layers in the pocket. This definitely increased communication overhead and hurt agility.

This meant, in these cases, doing less with more, rather than doing more with less. That meant there was little room to slow down, and we wanted to arrive at an organizational design that was more agile, effective and efficient, while at the same time being more thoughtful.

We had already implemented the learnings from this Organizational Effectiveness work to avoid repeating this failure.

What does this mean for new industries? While we remain committed to exploring new business opportunities, we are also looking more closely at some of the existing new industries. It will take effect soon and close the meat market. The team is doing very well with solid input, but despite iterations the product here has not achieved his market fit. From a customer perspective, we will continue to offer meat delivery through Instamart. We will continue to invest in all other new areas.

How Departures Are Handled We have always believed in treating Swiggsters with care and respect. We are doing everything we can to ensure this is reflected in this difficult process. Affected Swiggsters will be notified in a 1:1 conversation starting today. Girish and the team have put together a comprehensive employee assistance plan. He believes this will help his affected Swiggster stay financially and physically healthy during the transition.

Affected Swiggsters employee assistance plan details: 3-6 months cash based on tenure and grade, guaranteed 3 months salary or notice period + 15 rewards for every year of service Days + remaining paid vacation will be paid. According to policy, whichever is higher. This guarantees a minimum payment of three months for all affected employees. This includes 100% variable pay/incentives. Payment of enrollment bonus and continuation bonus will be exempted.

The annual Besting Cliff was abandoned. Extend vesting to the nearest quarter from the last business day. It is also eligible to participate in the ESOP liquidity program scheduled for July 2023.

Until May 31, 2023, you and your nominated family member’s medical insurance will be covered.

Continued access to the LinkedIn Learning and Wellness Portal through March 31, 2023.

Those who have moved in the past year will be reimbursed for relocation costs if they choose to move to their previous location or domicile.

Keep your assigned work laptop so you can continue your job search

For the unaffected: For the unaffected: We know this is difficult for those who are unaffected as well. We will be saying goodbye to some of your colleagues and friends, and it won’t be easy. We have given this a lot of thought and can assure you that while this decision is disappointing, it will be essential for our journey ahead.

Our focus today is on the affected Swiggsters and ensuring we support their transition with respect and care. We know you have a lot of questions about where we’re going, and we’ll be setting up a time to discuss them soon.

Our business and overall execution are on a very promising trajectory and we have made great strides in improving the consumer experience (including a very successful NYE) and profitability..myself Move forward to become the best version of yourself.

