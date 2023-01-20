Quordle Today: Quordle 361, January 20: Check out the answers and clues to today’s puzzle





Similar to the 5-letter word guessing game, Quordle applies each guess to 4 words. If you predict all four words correctly, you’ll have nine chances instead of six. It looks like four Wordle games are active at the same time, and they are.

For those new to Quordle, play it like this: Start typing a word. Nine attempts to find all four five-letter words. All four words have to be played at once, which is the problem.

For any of the four words, correctly placed letters glow green. Letters from one of your predictions that are present in the word but misplaced are highlighted in yellow.

You can check on your keyboard if the letter you guessed is in any of the words after using it. You may always be watching practice games before tackling your day-to-day problems.What are the most searched terms on Google in 2022?

Everyone has searched for this! Admit it: you’ve probably Googled the answer to Wordle, or at least searched for how to play Wordle. Turns out you aren’t alone. showed excellent performance. Its annual Year in Search report on Wednesday focused on “the moments, people and trends that sparked our collective curiosity” on search platforms, with Wordle named “the most popular search in the world”. It’s become routine to guess five-letter words every day.” Clue for today’s quad: Word 1 (upper left): What Russia did to Crimea in 2014. Word 2 (upper right): Track someone. Word 3 (lower left): Wear or tear from friction. 4 (bottom right): The Irish could call it “fillu” m” One letter appears twice in one word. Today’s words are A, T, C, and M Today’s Quordle Answer: January 20th ANNEX TRACK CHAFE MOVIE Answers: FAQ: Is there a difference between Wordle and Quordle’s approach? Wordle” The first word in this sentence. Playing Quordle shows how things can quickly spiral out of control. Where did Quordle come from? Freddie Meyer will release Quordle on January 30th We took things to the next level with: Six days later, The Guardian published an article about Meyer’s concept, which has millions of daily users.

