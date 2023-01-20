Google asks Larry Page and Sergey Brin for help in fighting AI





Last month, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin held several meetings with company executives. Topic: A new competing chatbot is Google’s sophisticated artificial intelligence product that appeared to be the first notable threat to his $149 billion search business in decades.

Page and Brin, who haven’t spent much time at Google since leaving their day-to-day roles at the company in 2019, said Google’s AI Reviewed product strategy. They pitched the idea by approving plans to incorporate more chatbot functionality into Google’s search engine. And they provided advice to company leaders who made AI central to their plans.

The re-engagement of Google’s founders at the invitation of current CEO Sundar Pichai underscored the urgency many Google executives feel about AI and its chatbot, ChatGPT.

Launched two months ago by a small San Francisco company, OpenAI, the bot wowed users by explaining complex concepts easily and generating ideas from scratch. More importantly, Google seemed to offer new ways of finding information on the Internet.

A new AI technology has shaken Google out of the ordinary. Pichai declared Code Red, overturned existing plans, and leapfrogged AI development. Google will unveil more than 20 new products this year, demoing a version of its search engine with chatbot capabilities, according to a slide presentation reviewed by The New York Times and two people familiar with the plan. . .

This is a moment of significant vulnerability for Google, said D Sivakumar, a former Google research director who helped found a startup called Tonya to develop search technology for e-commerce companies. ChatGPT has this to say about what a compelling new search experience will look like: Sivakumar added that Google can overcome previous challenges and deploy an AI arsenal to stay competitive.

Page and Brin have taken a laissez-faire approach to Google since stepping away from their day-to-day operations, two people familiar with the matter said. They let Pichai run the company and its parent company, Alphabet, and have pursued other projects such as a flying car startup and disaster relief efforts.

In the past few years, they’ve been to the Silicon Valley office to check out what Alphabet calls “other bets,” the so-called Moonshot project, according to one person. Until recently, they weren’t very involved with search engines.

But they’ve long been keen on bringing AI to Google’s products. Vic Gundotra, former senior vice president of Google, tells Page that around 2008 he gave a demonstration of a new feature for Gmail. In 2014, Google also acquired DeepMind, a leading AI lab based in London.

Less than two weeks after ChatGPT debuted, Google’s Advanced Technology Review Council announced that Jeff Dean, Google’s Senior Vice President of Research and Artificial Intelligence, and Google’s Global Affairs President and Chief Legal Officer A panel of executives, including Kent Walker. Their company’s initiative, according to the slide presentation.

They will debut at Google’s internal conference in May, including Image Generation Studio for creating and editing images, and the third version of AI Test Kitchen, an app for testing product prototypes. We reviewed the plans for the product. Other image and video projects I was working on included a feature called Shopping Try-on, YouTube’s green screen feature for creating backgrounds. Wallpaper maker for Pixel smartphones. An application called Maya that visualizes 3D shoes. According to the slides, a tool that can generate new videos and summarize videos.

Google has a list of AI programs it plans to offer to software developers and other companies. This includes image creation technology that could drive revenue for Google’s cloud division. There will also be tools to help other companies create their own AI prototypes in an internet browser, and MakerSuite will have two Pro versions of him, according to the presentation.

According to the presentation, in May, Google will announce a tool that will make it easier to create apps for Android phones called Colab + Android Studio, which will generate, perfect and modify code. Another code generation and completion tool called PaLM-Coder 2 is also under development.

Google executives want to reassert their company’s status as an AI pioneer. The company has been aggressively working on his AI over the past decade, offering a small group of people a chatbot that could rival his ChatGPT, called LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications).

Google spokesperson Lily Lin said in a statement that the company continues to test AI technology internally to ensure it is useful and safe. She added that AI benefits individuals, businesses and communities, and that Google is looking at the broader societal impact of the technology.

Google, OpenAI, etc. develop AI using so-called large-scale language models that rely on online information, so you can share false statements, criticize people who are racist, sexist, or otherwise biased. may behave in a way that is unfair.

That was enough to make companies wary of offering this technology to the public. We already provide an online search engine. The Information reports that Microsoft is also working on a new version of its Bing search engine that includes similar technology.

Pichai is looking to accelerate product approval reviews, according to a presentation reviewed by The Times. The company established a rapid review process, called the Green Lane Initiative, to encourage faster approval of upcoming AI technology by a group of employees trying to ensure the technology is fair and ethical.

The company will also find ways for the teams that develop AI to conduct their own reviews, recalibrating the level of risk they are willing to take when releasing the technology, according to the presentation.

The results of Google’s more streamlined approach are not yet clear. Analysis compiled by Google shows that the company’s technology lags behind OpenAI’s self-reported metrics when it comes to identifying hateful, toxic, sexual or violent content. In each category, OpenAI outperformed Google’s tools, but also fell short of human accuracy in evaluating content.

In a slide presentation, Google cites copyright, privacy, and antitrust as the technology’s main risks. Mitigating these risks requires measures such as filtering responses to exclude copyrighted material and stopping AI from sharing personally identifiable information. said.

Getting the facts right, staying safe, and keeping misinformation out of the way is a priority for Google’s planned chatbot search demonstrations this year. For other upcoming services and products, the company will have lower hurdles and seek to curb rather than prevent issues related to hate, harm, danger and misinformation, according to the presentation.

The company, for example, blocks certain words to avoid hate speech and tries to minimize other potential problems.

Google expects governments to scrutinize AI products for signs of these problems. The company has recently been the subject of government investigations and lawsuits accusing it of anti-competitive business practices. Rising concerns about misinformation, harmful content, bias and copyright are expected to put more pressure on Al’s regulatory efforts, according to the presentation.

This article was originally published in The New York Times.

