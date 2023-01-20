Fire Emblem Engage Guide – What You Can Do with Somniel





Turn-based tactical combat is the star of Fire Emblem Engage, but there’s more to the game than just fighting. In the meantime, visit Somniel, the headquarters. Here you have the option to complete tasks to improve your relationship with your troops, acquire items to use in battle, forge new weapons, and improve your character.

Almost everything you do has a tangible impact on how you improve for your next fight. So while there is a lot to do, it is important to keep up with the household chores and make sure your army is well equipped and ready for the upcoming battle. fight.

Some of these activities become less important as the campaign progresses, but are very useful at the start. Here’s what you can (and shouldn’t) do with Somniel:

Collect items to respawn around the map. Image: GamesHub via Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

These items are indicated by glowing yellow dots on the minimap and respawn after each battle, especially around orchards, farms, and caves. Collect them all to get gifts for your characters and ingredients to make quality dishes.

Image: GamesHub via Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

Participating in the Strength Training Fitness mini-game will give you a stat boost for Aria in your next battle. Push-ups increase strength, sit-ups increase his HP, and squats increase dexterity. Higher difficulty levels offer better rewards.

Train your character in the arena

Mock battles in the arena allow characters to gain some bonus experience points, just like in real combat. In one visit he can try 3 times. I like to focus on characters that are almost next level.

Polish the Emblem Ring Image: GamesHub via Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

Polishing your Emblem Ring in the Ring Chamber will strengthen the bond between your Emblem and your character of choice. The benefit is small, but it helps a lot in the early game. Later, fighting Emblems in the Arena to strengthen your bond is a more efficient use of your time.

Also, it’s a little weird.

cook a meal

Cooking a meal and sharing it with two other characters will increase their stats for the next battle, boosting everyone’s social rank relative to each other, and granting a moderate healing item for the next battle only. For maximum benefit, it’s important to serve food to your character’s tastes.

It’s also important to make sure the character serving as the chef on duty is an expert in the food you’re cooking. Otherwise, you risk being temporarily weakened in the next battle!

Complete a Support or Bond conversation

It’s important to review the outstanding support and bonding conversations between characters and emblems. You can quickly access them all from Menu > Reference > Support/Bond.

Doing so will allow the characters to work together on the battlefield to work towards the next support/bond level.

Go Fishing Image: GamesHub via Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

Every time you catch a fish, you’ll earn Bond Fragments and Cooking Ingredients. Some fish reward a bonus amount of shards.

Initially, you can try 3 times with the Modest Rod. As you progress through the story, you’ll get better rods in Somniel’s Free He Market, such as Study Rods and Supreme He Rods.

Feed and Pet Sommy Image: GamesHub via Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

Sommy is Somniel’s cute mascot. Feeding and petting him to increase his intimacy (one for him per visit) will give him a greater advantage when participating in minigames such as fishing and strength training.

You can also get Bond Shards for troubles.

Riding a Wyvern Image: GamesHub via Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

It’s a shooting mini-game accessed mid-story that rewards you with bond shards and consumables for use on the battlefield. The higher the difficulty, the higher the rewards, and Sommy helps a lot to climb the ranks.

Image: GamesHub via Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

As you play the game, you passively check achievements to progress the story and accomplish feats in combat. These come with Bond Shard rewards, but must be manually collected from the bulletin board. Hooray.

Take a nap in your room Image: GamesHub via Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

There’s no tangible benefit from this (other than changing the time of day in Somniel, which cycles through the characters), but it allows a custom wakeup service from a different character each time. It’s collectible fan service, but it’s also funny.

Play online! Image: GamesHub via Intelligent Systems/Nintendo

Once the campaign is over, you can continue the fight in the Trial Tower, which features offline Tempest Trials challenges and online Relay Trials (cooperating with other players to take turns completing maps). As Outrealm Trials, battle other armies online on custom maps. Sure, you can do this while the campaign is still in progress, but you don’t have to fight an army that isn’t at full power yet.

You can also create and share custom maps.

Fire Emblem Engage is available now on Nintendo Switch. Find it on Amazon.

Enjoy the following articles to learn more about Fire Emblem Engage.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. They do not affect your edits. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commissions on products purchased through affiliate links.

